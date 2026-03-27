When it comes to celebrity-designer pairings, is there a more perfect union than that of Margot Robbie and Chanel? Robbie embodies everything a Chanel girl is—cool, elegant, confident, and timeless yet forward. So, it makes sense that the brand would tap Robbie to be the face of its modern-day It bag: the Chanel 25.
The Chanel 25 made its debut during the spring of last year, instantly becoming the bag everyone wanted. Celebrities and fashion insiders were soon spotted with the quilted, chain-strap, pocketed, hobo-style bag on their shoulders, and sell-outs in Chanel boutiques the world over soon followed. Although it's been a year since the initial release of the Chanel 25, the buzz hasn't died down in the least.
Robbie, who is a Chanel ambassador and has been seen carrying Chanel bags on repeat occasions as of late, has fittingly been tapped as the new face of the bag, with a vibrant campaign to coincide. The film, directed by Michel Gondry, features duplicates of Robbie, wearing jeans and a tweed jacket and carrying the bag in different sizes and colorways, weaving along the streets of Paris. Alongside it is a series of photographs shot by Craig McDean of different versions of the star, showing how suitable the bag is for the on-the-go woman. The campaign also coincides with the release of the new Chanel 25 Mini bag (which still provides plenty of space to store your belongings) in an array of colors and materials, bringing the total size offerings to four.
Scroll on to peruse the campaign and hear Robbie's thoughts on the newly iconic Chanel 25 bag.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.