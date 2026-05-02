Light-Wash Jeans Look More 2026 With This Trendy Shoe Style Instead of a Boring One

There are several buzzy denim trends this season, but I'm not sure that any compare to the buzz of light-wash jeans. The wash, which has historically been thought to make an outfit look more casual, is being styled a bit differently this time around: with heels. 2026's newest It girl, Sarah Pidgeon, just displayed why the combination is so cool, and with a specific shoe trend that makes light-wash jeans look even more of-the-moment: metallic heels, which make trends look fresher and more intentional than, say, a black, brown, or other neutral-colored pair would.
Metallic shoes cycle in and out of trend status, and for 2026, they're undoubtedly in. Pidgeon's outfit included a red leather jacket, light-wash straight-leg jeans, a Chanel pre-fall 2026 leopard-print oversized flap bag, and a pair of metallic gold cap-toe heels from the same collection. Given how incredibly buzzy Chanel under the creative direction of Matthieu Blazy has been from the start, it's safe to say that anything he designs will remain a trend for seasons to come—metallic heels included.
Scroll on to see Pidgeon's trend-forward light-wash jeans outfit and to shop metallic heels to wear with your own faded denim.
Light-Wash Jeans and Metallic Heels on Sarah Pidgeon
On Sarah Pidgeon: Zoe Gustavia Anna Whalen jacket; Chanel Rectangle Sunglasses ($625), bag, and shoes