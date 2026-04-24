Everyone Will Know You're a Fashion Person If You Wear This Skirt and Shoe Trend Together

Knee-length skirts are undoubtedly at the forefront of the trend cycle for spring. While they were once deemed dated, they’re now being worn by all the It girls. They were featured on the runways of Miu Miu and Tory Burch, and chic celebrities such as Bella Hadid and Camila Morrone have been spotted in them recently. Karlie Kloss is one of the latest celebrities to co-sign knee-length skirts, as she was just photographed wearing the trend this week.
Now, let's talk about the coolest shoes to wear with knee-length skirts. Fashion people can’t get enough of animal print, in general, as leopard and zebra print continue to be wildly popular. In the form of heels, animal print looks whimsical and sophisticated all in one. And Kloss wore the chicest outfit that combined the two. It included a simple black V-neck sweater paired with a vintage Chanel cream skirt, a tan suede vintage Dior logo-buckle tote bag, and cheetah-print slingback heels. Pairing her knee-length skirt with animal-print heels rather than a solid-colored pair made her skirt look even cooler and more of-the-moment, and also added a playful element to her otherwise neutral outfit.
If you’re looking for a new outfit combination to try or just need a new pair of heels to spruce up basic outfits, keep scrolling to copy Kloss’s outfit and shop more knee-length skirts and animal-print heels.
Spotted on Karlie Kloss
On Karlie Kloss: Vintage Dior tote bag; vintage Chanel heels