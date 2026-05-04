The Fashion Crowd Can Now Borrow Top-Tier Designer Bags and Accessories From This Members-Only Club

It’s no secret that fashion people live for a good handbag—myself included. That’s why Vivrelle, a members-only luxury rental service, has become a top destination for those looking to rotate their collection. For a quick rundown, different membership tiers include access to various levels of bags and jewelry to borrow. This program is major for those who don't want to commit to purchasing one specific designer bag and would rather switch it up to have variety in their wardrobes. And now, Vivrelle is expanding on this format with the launch of the new Privée tier.
The invitation-only membership begins at $800/month and unlocks access to rare and top-tier handbags (think: a Birkin or a Kelly) and jewelry pieces. This is an add-on for Vivrelle's long-term, existing members, but non-Vivrelle members can certainly apply. Just like all memberships, you can swap out your piece every 30 days, and also have the opportunity to purchase items with members-only pricing.
“We created Privée in response to how our members are already engaging with luxury today. They’ve always loved the ability to rotate their accessories, but we started to see growing interest in the most iconic, hard-to-get pieces. They’re traveling more, dressing for different moments, and want access to pieces that feel special without the pressure of permanent ownership. Privée is about creating a more elevated, curated way to experience luxury at every touchpoint. With the addition of new perk partners, it also brings a more experience-driven layer to the membership, extending beyond fashion into how our members travel and spend their time," said Blake Geffen, Founder and CEO of Vivrelle. As Geffen mentioned, Privée is launching with partners ResX and Marriott Bonvoy, where Privée members can get one month free of ResX premium and $1,000/year in Marriott Bonvoy credits.
There's also now a private closet space for Privée members in the Vivrelle NYC showroom, where you can explore the collection and enjoy VIP concierge services. Basically, one look at the comments on the Instagram post announcing Privée sums up the fashion crowd's excitement of the launch—ahem, many OMGs and fire emojis.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent 10 years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises.