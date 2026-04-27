Milan Design Week, also referred to as Salone del Mobile, has undergone a transformation. While it was traditionally an event where interior and home décor brands would debut their new collections for industry insiders, it has recently evolved into a second Milan Fashion Week, if you will. This shift is notable, particularly this year, as more fashion brands enter the design world and unveil their takes on home décor. As a result, the style set (think Alexa Chung and Pernille Teisbaek) is following, turning the city's narrow cobblestone streets into their runways.
Although Who What Wear editors weren't physically present in Milan, we still closely monitored the chic outfits and key trends on display. Ensembles featuring maxi skirts with ballet flats and tailored pants with pumps were certainly present, but the outfit formula we saw everywhere combined light-wash jeans with ankle boots.
Normally, light-wash jeans paired with ankle boots wouldn't catch our attention, but given the weather in Milan was in the 70s, it seemed a bit unexpected. With their structured, enclosed, and heavy nature, the shoes may not define spring style, but it did make sense that fashion people wore them with jeans. The truth is winter hasn't fully let go. In that context of chilly mornings and sudden temperature dips, boots are a practical choice. They also offer support for long days spent walking between Salone events.
The style set also made a case for boots and jeans by choosing a specific boot style—Western-inspired pairs. Western ankle boots offer built-in versatility that other styles lack. The slightly elongated, pointed toe and low, stacked heel make them feel less bulky and more adaptable, pairing well with lightweight jeans as well as flowy dresses and skirts in the spring.
If you're inspired to follow the lead of It girls in Milan who attended Salone, keep scrolling to shop the best light-wash jeans and ankle boots to pair with them.
How People in Milan Are Styling Light-Wash Jeans and Boots
Get the look: red bomber jacket + striped top + light-wash straight-leg jeans + brown ankle boots
Get the look: denim jacket + black T-shirt + low-rise light-wash jeans + suede boots
Get the look: blackleather jacket + white button-down shirt + light-wash straight-leg jeans + black ankle boots
Get the look: oversize blazer + white T-shirt + light-wash raw-hem jeans + brown ankle boots