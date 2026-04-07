Wearing a white T-shirt with jeans is as classic as it gets—think James Dean vibes, or better yet, Jane Birkin. But it isn't the only white top in your arsenal when jeans are involved. Another, arguably prettier alternative is available to you as well, and Dakota Johnson just proved how effective it can be.
The actress was spotted in Los Angeles on Sunday with her alleged new partner, Role Model. The two were heading to a party at Jeremy Allen White's home, sipping iced coffees in effortless weekend ensembles. Role Model donned a baseball cap, a white linen shirt worn loose and unbuttoned at the top, and a pair of black jeans with loafers. Johnson chose the same sold-out Dôen blouseKatie Holmes recently wore (also with jeans), light-wash jeans, and ballet flats, as well as Prada sunglasses and The Row's Astra bag in red. It was a perfect early-spring outfit—one that will no doubt be replicated by thousands in the coming months. Why? Because her white, dainty, boho blouse is the perfect partner for vintage jeans and ballet flats, creating an easy outfit that's too good not to copy.
Boho blouses, like Johnson's, come back every spring like clockwork, and every time, they sell out in droves, with shoppers flocking to brands like Dôen to find versions that feel like the versions you can purchase at a flea market in Paris. The fabric is billowy and delicate, with intricate details and lace accents that combine to create an awe-inspiring garment that's sure to draw compliments. That soft energy complements heavy, non-stretch denim to a T, with ballet flats bringing this outfit formula together. It's comfortable, yet put-together, and for spring, there's no better pairing.
Below, shop Johnson's look before true spring arrives, and all the good boho blouses are long sold out.