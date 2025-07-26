What You Should and Should Not Wear to Every Major Sporting Event

If you ask the internet what to wear to a sports event, the answers you'll receive aren't very Who What Wear. They'll tell you to be comfortable and advise you of the bag policies at your respective arena—two things that are important—but most explainers on this topic fail to provide the sort of information that people like us—people who care about sports and fashion—really care about. Succinctly put, we want to look chic when we're cheering on our favorite teams or athletes, whether that means donning a sleek, all-white ensemble to a tennis match in Paris or a tiny Hanes tank top with a Knicks hat for a playoff game at Madison Square Garden. In our sports world, what we wear matters, and when we're seeking assistance picking out our outfits, we need the answers to provide more than just the bag allowances at the Monaco Grand Prix.
That's where I come in. I've been to 10 Grand Prix (with all varieties of tickets, from general admission to paddock passes), four WNBA games (in the last month), soccer matches in various countries, and the U.S. Open the past three years. I've also attended tennis matches at Roland Garros and baseball games at both Dodger Stadium and Yankee Stadium. I've nearly had bags turned away by security, and I've wrapped my feet in more Band-Aids than you can imagine after a long day of walking around miles-long Formula One tracks in vintage heels. To put it another way, I know a thing or two about what you should and shouldn't wear to every major sporting event. And below, I'm sharing all my knowledge, broken down by sport. My suggestion? Bookmark this page. You'll want to come back and reference it next time you score tickets to a Fever game or a pass for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Trust me, every base is thoroughly covered.
The Basics
Yes, I can tell you specifically how to approach dressing for a baseball game versus an F1 race, but no matter where you're going, there are certain basics involved with outfits for sporting events. For starters, if the match or game you're attending is outside, be sure to check the weather. Know where your seats are and if there will be shade. If not, SPF is an essential companion, as are sunglasses and a hat (preferably a cool, vintage version for your favorite team). Rain's on the forecast? Swap out your suede sneakers for Wellies and tie a waterproof topper around your waist. After all, the plastic ponchos you can buy at arenas are overpriced and are guaranteed to ruin the outfit you so meticulously put together. For inside games, just know that the AC will be blasting, so pack light layers, even if it's summer. Bag allowances are minimal at almost every sporting event. Though, they do change depending on the location. Check before you leave the house and save yourself a lot of stress. In my experience, all you really need is your phone, wallet, keys, and maybe a lip-liner-and-gloss pairing, and if you need a touch more space, invest in a chic clear bag. Yes, they do exist, and I have just the one for you to buy.
Sporting-Event Essentials for Fashion People
What to Wear to a Basketball Game
Basketball games are one of my personal-favorite sporting events to dress for because of the vast amount of outfit inspiration at our fingertips. On any given night during the NBA season, you'll be able to spot Chloë Sevigny, Emily Ratajkowski, Anne Hathaway, or Kylie Jenner courtside at a Knicks or Lakers game, and they're always in a 'fit. In the W, not only can you take cues from players in the tunnel, but courtside, you'll find season ticket holders (or guests of them), ranging from stylists like Gabriella Karefa-Johnson to designers like Daniella Kallmeyer. Every game is an opportunity to show off a good ensemble, which makes dressing for them one of the best parts of attending.
There are a few things to know about basketball game outfits. First, if you're courtside, never wear a miniskirt or short shorts. You're pretty much guaranteed to end up on the broadcast, probably when you least expect it, and it's just too risky. The same goes for high-up seats. You'll be traversing steep stairs and scooting past seated attendees, so stick with trousers, jeans, or longer skirts or dresses. For a chic but sporty outfit, I like to tuck a shrunken jersey into a pair of vintage Levi's with kitten-heel sandals that were wear-tested ahead of game day. (Trust me, don't ruin the day by wearing new shoes.) For a less-obvious combination, ditch the jersey and add an accessory, sweater, or jacket that fits the team's color scheme.
Now to the most important part: your bag. Though you might want to show off your best designer bag à la the players in the tunnel, don't. Keep your work totes and shoulder bags at home and pack lightly. At Barclays Center, home of the New York Liberty and Brooklyn Nets, your bag has to be 10" x 6" x 2" or smaller. Crypto.com Arena, where the Los Angeles Lakers play, only allows small clutches and wallets that measure 5" x 9" x 1" or smaller. Most venues don't have lockers either, and you will be denied entry if your bag doesn't comply.
What to Wear to a Formula One Race
The Formula One paddock has become a glorified runway in recent years, led, of course, by seven-time World Champion and 2025 Met Gala co-chair Lewis Hamilton, as well as WAGs (wives and girlfriends), content creators, and celebrity guests of teams like Scuderia Ferrari and Red Bull Racing. I've personally spotted vintage Miu Miu, JW Anderson's iconic pigeon bag, and Chanel's viral cruise 2023 Monaco Grand Prix micro-tee at races, as well as Saint Laurent's leopard-print Le 5 à 7 shoulder bag and Ferrari's car-shaped minaudière. Of course, not everyone can dress for a race in clothes snatched straight off the runway, nor would they want to. The paddock is manicured and air-conditioned, whereas attendees with grandstand or GA tickets will be out in the elements, where walkways can be made of grass, gravel, or, in the case of the British Grand Prix, mud, and the trip from your entrance and exit to your designated viewpoint can be miles long.
I've personally worn both this-season Tory Burch runway looks in a suite and an Arcteryx rain coat with Bottega Veneta Puddle Boots in GA, so I can say with 100% certainty that you can put together a cool outfit for every type of F1 ticket and race location. Since most of the season takes place in warm locations—from Austin, Texas, to Marina Bay, Singapore—during the summer, my first recommendation would be to pack breezy pieces for your trip to the track. You'll probably be tempted to buy one of those '80s-era vintage Ferrari leather jackets that always pop up on Pinterest, but trust me, there's only a small handful of the season's 24 races that will allow you to wear leather. Invest instead in an equally cool vintage hat from your team, styled with a classic white tee and jeans or some white linen pants and a matching halter top. A poplin sundress might not be the first item of clothing to come to mind for a sporting event, but I've worn them on multiple occasions to races, and never regretted it. They're light and airy, especially my favorite, Tibi's eco-poplin version with an open back, which I wore to the Miami Grand Prix this season.
When it comes to shoes, just be smart. If you want to wear sneakers, go for a motosport-inspired pair like Puma's Speedcat. Bonus points if you get one of the team-specific pairs. Otherwise, you could don moto boots for a cool, equally appropriate vibe, ballet flats, or kitten heels if you know for a fact that they won't give you blisters. If a garage tour is in your future, beware of open-toe shoes. Most teams require you to cover up for safety reasons, so leave your trendy flip-flops at the hotel. Finally, bag requirements differ at every track, so again, check before you leave. Montréal, for example, has very lenient rules about bag sizes, while Miami has very strict ones. During race weekends, traffic is usually terrible, so you don't want to be forced to turn back and change bags if yours is denied at the arrival gates.
What to Wear to a Baseball Game
Baseball games, if you ask me, are the most low-key and casual of all the sporting events featured in this story. It's a summer league, so warm-to-hot weather is to be expected, and stadiums are fairly lenient when it comes to what you can bring inside. Backpacks aren't allowed, but 16" x 16" x 8" is much more generous than basketball and football games. The last game I went to, for instance, was a Yankees game, and I brought in my Prada 1995 Re-Edition bag (8.2" x 11.8" x 3.2") with no issue. As for your actual outfit, I believe that baseball games are the one sporting event where you should absolutely don merch from your team—just do it in a fashionable way. Style a vintage baseball tee with faded Levi's, heeled thong sandals, and a suede jacket, or jorts, an open jersey, and moto boots. If sneakers are more up your alley (and more realistic if you'll be in the bleachers), go classic with some Converse high-tops or Nike Cortezes. They're retro in a cool, Americana way. And don't forget to accessorize—a cool cuff bracelet or statement pendant necklace will go a long way to add intention to your laid-back ensemble.
One more tip to leave you with: Take advantage of the fact that baseball is America's pastime. So many brands partner with teams and make cool, stylish merch, from Gucci to Aimé Leon Dore. The vintage and secondhand market is overflowing with interesting items tied to the Yankees, Dodgers, Red Sox, and more, all of which are ripe for the taking and ready to be worn to a 3 p.m. Saturday game in the summer.
What to Wear to a Tennis Match
Tennis is a chic sport—period. It doesn't matter if you're at the U.S. Open, the French Open, Wimbledon, the Australian Open, or Indian Wells, everything about the people in attendance, the arena itself, and the players will be stylish and sophisticated. Even the beverages are luxurious. Find me another sporting event in New York where you can order an Aperol spritz in a to-go cup. I'll wait. When dressing for the occasion, I like to take cues from Wimbledon's dress code and wear as much white or other light colors as possible. Tuck a Polo Ralph Lauren button-down shirt into a pair of white 501s and add some slingbacks or flats, or dress things up with a matching skirt set featuring an A-line skirt and blazer, fitted top, or waistcoat. It's also a sporting event that errs on the formal side, so I typically avoid wearing light-wash or distressed denim, opting for darker washes or white instead. A sundress will always get a stamp of approval from your fellow match-goers, but I'd skip anything made of silk due to the Grand Slam season's warm temperatures.
One great thing about tennis matches is that you typically sit the entire time, and they're not very big, so if you want to wear heels, this is a good sporting event to do so. As for bags, the U.S. Open allows every ticketed attendee to bring in a maximum of one bag sized 12" x 12" x 16" or smaller, which is pretty significant. Oh, and remember to pack sunscreen and sunglasses to protect yourself from intense summer heat and sun exposure.
What to Wear to a Soccer Match
Given how popular the blokecore trend has been in the last few years, it shouldn't be too tricky for you to find something cool but appropriate to wear to a soccer match, whether it's at San Siro Stadium in Milan (home of AC and Inter Milan) or Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey (home of the MLS's New York Red Bulls and the NWSL's Gotham FC). Tuck a long-sleeved, collared kit into some vintage jeans, a miniskort, or tracky athletic shorts, and add either classic soccer Sambas, an unexpected kitten heel, or some timeless loafers to the combo to finish things off. Everyone in attendance will be wearing merch, especially given how intense soccer fandom is, so dressing for matches when you're a fashion person all comes down to the styling. Personally, when I'm preparing for game day, I look back through images featured in Kennedy Magazine, an Athens-based publication, taken by the magazine's editor, a photographer named Chris Kontos. They were shot for a local club, Athens Kallithea FC, and all over Pinterest, featuring locals donning kits in a variety of elevated ways—with pleated miniskirts, Levi's, loose trousers, and more, and styled alongside fisherman sandals and loafer-style mules.
Medium- to large-size bags, once again, are best left at home. At Chase Stadium, where Inter Miami FC plays, attendees are allowed to bring in one clear, plastic, or vinyl bag that doesn't exceed 12” x 6” x 12”. Small clutch purses are allowed, but according to the website, they can only be roughly the size of a hand—no larger than 4.5” x 6.5". At Wembley Stadium in London, guests are again allowed one bag with similar dimensions: 11.7" x 8.3" x 8.3". In this case, every stadium has different rules, so be sure to check the website of your match's location before you pack your bag.