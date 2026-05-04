Kendall Jenner Loves This Korean Face Mist, and It's on Sale Right Now

I just found out that Kendall Jenner's glowing skin is at least partially due to a Korean face mist. It's not just any Korean face mist either. It's currently the number one face mist on Amazon, having racked up thousands of glowing reviews. (Pun intended.)
She recently posted a picture of it on her Instagram Stories, captioning the post with "After-makeup refresh!" After looking into it, I can confirm the clinically proven formula is full of buzzy, skin-transforming ingredients—most notably hydrolyzed collagen, hyaluronic acid, and PDRN (yep, the salmon sperm–derived ingredient that basically broke the internet). As if that's not reason enough to put my Prime account to good use, it's on sale as part of Amazon's Summer Beauty Event, which is on now through May 10. Keep scrolling to see the exact product.
ANUA
PDRN Collagen Glow Face Mist
Here it is—Anua's PDRN Collagen Glow Face Mist. Regularly $21, it's on sale for only $17 through May 10. More "anytime face serum" than "standard face mist," it's full of active ingredients that visibly improve the skin. Let's explore each one.
PDRN (Sodium DNA): This internet-viral ingredient is essentially salmon-derived DNA fragments that regenerate the skin (boost collagen, reduce inflammation, improve elasticity, and more) by activating cellular adenosine A2A receptors.
Hydrolyzed Collagen: A skin-firming and barrier-strengthening ingredient
Hyaluronic Acid: The lightweight, hydrating, and skin-plumping ingredient we all know and love
Together, these ingredients hydrate, plump, and firm the skin while giving it a glass-like glow. They're set in a capsule formula, and those emerald-toned bubbles you see are PDRN oil capsules suspended in a lightweight, watery essence. You don't have to shake it, though. Simply spritz it over your skin, and it will disperse evenly and effortlessly. It's noncomedogenic and safe for sensitive skin and even features a makeup-gripping technology that improves the look and wear of foundation and concealer. I can see why it's Jenner's favorite face mist.
Shop 5 More On-Sale Korean Skincare Products
BIODANCE
Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask
According to the brand, a full 1.19-ounce ampoule is used in a single Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask. It contains four hero ingredients: oligo-hyaluronic acid, ultra-low molecular collagen, galactomyces ferment filtrate, and niacinamide. Together, these ingredients deeply penetrate the skin to hydrate, smooth, firm, and brighten the complexion. I can attest to the megawatt glow these masks leave behind.
medicube
Zero Pore Pad 2.0
At more than 50% off right now, these pore-disappearing toner pads are a steal. They feature an ingenious dual-sided design. Glide the smooth side over your skin for soothing hydration, or flip it to the textured side for pore-refining exfoliation. They're soaked in 4.5% lactic acid, 0.45% salicylic acid, and cypress tree leaf to dissolve blackheads and clear clogged pores.
medicube
PDRN Pink Peptide Eye Serum
This is Amazon's best-selling eye serum. It uses salmon-derived PDRN, retinol, peptides, and niacinamide to treat the eye area. I'm talking about smoothing, firming, plumping, and brightening.