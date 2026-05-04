Kendall Jenner Loves This Korean Face Mist, and It's on Sale Right Now

It's Amazon's number one face mist and has thousands of glowing reviews.

Kaitlyn McLintock's avatar
By
published
in News

Kendall Jenner taking a mirror selfie.

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

I just found out that Kendall Jenner's glowing skin is at least partially due to a Korean face mist. It's not just any Korean face mist either. It's currently the number one face mist on Amazon, having racked up thousands of glowing reviews. (Pun intended.)

She recently posted a picture of it on her Instagram Stories, captioning the post with "After-makeup refresh!" After looking into it, I can confirm the clinically proven formula is full of buzzy, skin-transforming ingredients—most notably hydrolyzed collagen, hyaluronic acid, and PDRN (yep, the salmon sperm–derived ingredient that basically broke the internet). As if that's not reason enough to put my Prime account to good use, it's on sale as part of Amazon's Summer Beauty Event, which is on now through May 10. Keep scrolling to see the exact product.

Shop 5 More On-Sale Korean Skincare Products