The supermodel turned mogul and Academy Award-winning actress both share a certain vernacular when it comes to street style, given their similar repertoire of designer brands. However, these back-to-back looks were a slight departure from their established quiet luxury uniforms, with their ensembles emulating something worn by Meg Ryan in You Got Mail or Renée Zellweger in Bridget Jones Diary. Because you can’t wear a boxy coat, silly little knitted hat and a useless silly scarf during a crisp Manhattan morning and not expect to be compared to a character from this Golden Age of cinema?
Jennifer Lawrence—who is currently on a press tour promoting a film that couldn’t be further from this genre, Lynn Ramsay’s psychological thriller Die My Love—first wore this look for a stroll through Greenwich Village.
For her part, Kendall Jenner eschewed her typical casually elegant West Coast sensibility for something far more fitting for a West Village jaunt with her best friend, Hailey Bieber.
She donned a head-to-toe look from the row, including a cropped collarless jacket with hidden hook and eye closures, straight-leg blue jeans, leather slippers, a cobalt blue scarf and a cotton and wool-blend hat.
If these looks are testament to anything, it’s that the dishevelled aesthetic of the frazzled English woman is well gone. In its place? The polished, albeit homely look of a fictional Upper East Side local falling head over heels with the love of her life. (Or at least, for 120 minutes on screen.) Given this time of year, I can’t think of anything more apt than channelling your Julia Roberts in Stepmom.
Truthfully, I myself might’ve even been slightly premature to this trend given the fact I wore a really lovely fisherman cap from Australian brand Asta Resort all throughout London in August. (In fairness, I was grilled by a gruff pub owner about the questionability of the look after he mistook me for someone going to the Oasis concert instead of achieving the quaint romantic look I was striving for.)
Still, I’m not alone in adopting this look, with tastemakers like Who What Wear’s own Editor in Residence and stylist Coco Schiffer, Norwegian influencer Annabel Rosendahl and content creator Makenna Alyse McReynolds all wearing an almost identical iteration of this look.
Call it method dressing or call it dressing for the cosy weather, get ready for your main character moment and shop the looks below.
Shop Jennifer Lawrence’s Outfit:
Loro Piana
Fobello Ribbed-Knit Cashmere Beanie
While Lawrence wore the verdant coriander seed shade, this rusted camel colour is equally fitting for any all-black outfits you plan on wearing this winter.
Almada Label
Deja Doublé Coat, Black
Made from a luxurious cashmere and wool blend with a double-breasted finish and relaxed silhouette.
Gimaguas
Maxi Franca Bag
This trapeze shape bag is available in three hues; this rich black, the on-trend khaki worn by Lawrence and a delicious chocolate brown.
LA LIGNE
Slim Colby Crepe Pants
Despite the French-sounding name, this New York-based label is quickly becoming an essential part of any well-edited wardrobe.
Le Monde Béryl
Luna Boot
From COS to Dear Frances and Toteme, everyone is doing the sock boot shape this season, and this Le Monde Béryl style comes with an A-lister seal of approval.
Shop Kendall Jenner’s Outfit:
THE ROW
Falken Cotton and Wool-Blend Bucket Hat
Slightly more of a summery shade than the black piece Jenner wore, but perfect for anyone who wants to live out their Mia Thermopolis from The Princess Diaries fantasy.
The Row
Elke Cashmere Jacket
The hidden hook and eye closure makes this jacket incredibly sophisticated.
THE ROW
Park Xl Textured-Leather Tote
A ludicrously capacious bag is so fitting for this archetype.
THE ROW
Riaco Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
This colour is truly divine for cold snaps.
THE ROW
Stella Leather Slipper
Part ballet flat, part slipper, but entirely chic.
Shop More Knit Hat + Winter Coat Outfits:
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gaia Oversized Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
From the soft as butter finish to the drop shoulders, I can't think of a more fitting style to bundle up in this winter.
COS
Mohair Bucket Hat
Incredibly Julia Roberts in Notting Hill coded.
MANGO
Double-Breasted Wool Coat
Saville Row inspired, but at the fraction of the price.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Cable Knit Wool Blend Bucket Hat
Rachel Green-approved.
Toteme - INT
Collarless Felt Coat Ecru
Winter whites are truly heavenly.
Prada
Mélange Knit Bucket Hat
To quote Bianca Stratford from 10 Things I Hate About You, "there's a different between live and love", and I love this Prada bucket hat.
ARKET
Oversized Wool-Blend Coat
A bitter mocha shade with undertones of rich burgundy and deep plum? How's that for wearing three of the biggest winter colour trends in one scrumptious coat.
LISA YANG
Brushed-Cashmere Beanie
Consider this an invitation to get acquainted with Stockholm-based, cashmere-focused clothing brand Lisa Yang.
See More 90s RomCom-Inspired Outfits:
Style Notes: Oslo-based influencer Annabel Rosendahl wears The Row's knitted hat, a scarf jumper from Vince, grey pleated trousers and an oversized tote bag while out in the Norwegian capital.
Style Notes: New York-based stylist Coco Schiffer wears a collarless coat from Toteme, a white T-shirt, black trousers, a tote bag and a pendant necklace.
Ava Gilchrist is the SEO Writer at Who What Wear UK. Born in Sydney but now based in London, Ava has worked at some of the most prestigious women’s luxury and lifestyle publications including ELLE, Marie Claire and most recently GRAZIA where she held the title of Senior Fashion Features Writer. Ava has five years of industry experience, beginning her writing career after graduating with a Bachelor of Communication from the University of Technology, Sydney. Her words fuse style with substance, bringing readers insightful commentary on the latest fashion trends, runway shows, celebrity red carpet offerings, must-have shopping pieces, beauty hacks and pop cultural moments. As an editor, Ava has interviewed everyone from Kendall Jenner, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Emma Corrin and Stella McCartney.