Forget about method dressing. Twice this week already, the chicest New Yorkers have proved this winter is all about main character dressing, as Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence just proved.

A collage of Jennifer Lawrence and Kendall Jenner wearing a &#039;90s romcom outfit.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
There’s truly no business like show business, and Hollywood’s best and brightest always ensure to seize every opportunity to take their turn as a leading lady whenever they’re in front of a camera.

This was true for both Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence this week. While in New York, the stars brought a touch of the dramatics to their respective off-duty wardrobes by wearing outfits inspired by the wistful and sensible costumes of a ‘90s romcom.

The supermodel turned mogul and Academy Award-winning actress both share a certain vernacular when it comes to street style, given their similar repertoire of designer brands. However, these back-to-back looks were a slight departure from their established quiet luxury uniforms, with their ensembles emulating something worn by Meg Ryan in You Got Mail or Renée Zellweger in Bridget Jones Diary. Because you can’t wear a boxy coat, silly little knitted hat and a useless silly scarf during a crisp Manhattan morning and not expect to be compared to a character from this Golden Age of cinema?

Jennifer Lawrence is pictured in New York wearing an outfit inspired by a 90s romcom in a knit hat, grey scarf, studded suede bag and oversized trench coat.

(Image credit: Splash News)

Jennifer Lawrence—who is currently on a press tour promoting a film that couldn’t be further from this genre, Lynn Ramsay’s psychological thriller Die My Love—first wore this look for a stroll through Greenwich Village.

For the occasion, the star wore a double-breasted black wool coat from Scandinavian knitwear brand Almada Label, a studded suede bag from Barcelona-based cool girl label Gimagaus, a Loro Piana cashmere hat and on-trend leather sock boots from Le Monde Beryl.

For her part, Kendall Jenner eschewed her typical casually elegant West Coast sensibility for something far more fitting for a West Village jaunt with her best friend, Hailey Bieber.

Kendall Jenner wears a knit hat from The Row, a cobalt blue scarf, a collarless jacket, blue jeans and ballet flats while out in the West Village.

(Image credit: Backgrid UK)

She donned a head-to-toe look from the row, including a cropped collarless jacket with hidden hook and eye closures, straight-leg blue jeans, leather slippers, a cobalt blue scarf and a cotton and wool-blend hat.

If these looks are testament to anything, it’s that the dishevelled aesthetic of the frazzled English woman is well gone. In its place? The polished, albeit homely look of a fictional Upper East Side local falling head over heels with the love of her life. (Or at least, for 120 minutes on screen.) Given this time of year, I can’t think of anything more apt than channelling your Julia Roberts in Stepmom.

An image of Julia Roberts wearing an iconic striped beanie in the 1998 film Stepmom.

(Image credit: Everett Collection)

Truthfully, I myself might’ve even been slightly premature to this trend given the fact I wore a really lovely fisherman cap from Australian brand Asta Resort all throughout London in August. (In fairness, I was grilled by a gruff pub owner about the questionability of the look after he mistook me for someone going to the Oasis concert instead of achieving the quaint romantic look I was striving for.)

Still, I’m not alone in adopting this look, with tastemakers like Who What Wear’s own Editor in Residence and stylist Coco Schiffer, Norwegian influencer Annabel Rosendahl and content creator Makenna Alyse McReynolds all wearing an almost identical iteration of this look.

Call it method dressing or call it dressing for the cosy weather, get ready for your main character moment and shop the looks below.

An image of @annabelrosendahl wearing a black hat from The Row, a scarf jumper, grey pleated trousers and an oversized bag while out in Norway.

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: Oslo-based influencer Annabel Rosendahl wears The Row's knitted hat, a scarf jumper from Vince, grey pleated trousers and an oversized tote bag while out in the Norwegian capital.

An image of @cocoschiffer wearing a collarless black trench coat, a black knit hat, a white t-shirt, a pendant necklace and a tote bag while out in New York.

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

Style Notes: New York-based stylist Coco Schiffer wears a collarless coat from Toteme, a white T-shirt, black trousers, a tote bag and a pendant necklace.

An image of @makenna_alyse wearing a winter knit hat, satin ballet flats and beige trench coat while out in New York.

(Image credit: @makenna_alyse)

Style Notes: Makenna Alyse McReynolds wears a white knit hat, beige trench coat and satin ballet flats.

