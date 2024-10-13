I Just Tried The Knitwear Trend That Fashion People In Copenhagen and London Are Backing This Winter
The mornings have dipped into single-digits and the icy winds hinting at winter’s imminent arrival have put knitwear back in prime position. Chunky jumpers, light cardigans, and cosy turtlenecks are being called upon to bring warmth to our ensembles. With all our attention on knitwear, there's a new trending style that's bringing a fashion-forward feel to our cosiest of wardrobe staple. And it's one I've recently tried on myself.
From Copenhagen to London, fashion people are turning to scarf detailing to bring a point of difference to their simple knitwear. As a category, knitwear doesn't often get updated in the same way other pieces do, especially not in as timeless or as premium-looking a style as this. The scarf knit is exactly what it sounds like, an integration of a scarf into our beloved knitwear, arriving just in time for the coldest months.
The scarf hybrid isn't new in fashion circles, as scarf jackets and scarf coats have become fashion's answer to staying warm whilst looking chic over the last few years. But it is the first time that the knitwear combination has come to such prominence. The best part is that this doesn't feel like a moving trend that will soar this season and be forgotten about the next time autumn rolls around. There's a classic, timeless appeal to the pairing that means any piece you add, whether an investment style or high street buy, will earn its keep over the years.
Earlier this month, I headed out to explore Zara's new-in collection and the first thing that drew my attention was a green scarf-knit cardigan. Whilst a jumper and trousers will always feel put-together, the addition of this one detail brings a polished edge to the whole look, as well as making the cardigan look even more premium. It's a detail you'd assume was reserved for high-designer styles, making high-street finds feel even more high-end. The version I tried featured an over-the-shoulder scarf detail, but during my search, I found there are a few variations to choose from. Some extend from the collar to create the scarf illusion, whilst others feature two long strands that can be thrown behind you. Even our knit dresses have been graced with a scarf update, and I've added a few styles below.
Keep scrolling to shop the scarf knit trend.
SHOP SCARF KNITS:
Not only is the scarf collar detail seriously good, but the oversized fit and longline silhouette put this high on my wish list.
Mango brings an extra element of cool with the asymmetric button details.
This pink-beige shade is just as versatile as any other neutral.
Róhe is quickly becoming one of my favourite brands for understated, contemporary styles.
The knit-work on this jumper adds a contrasting texture to your outfit.
The scarf is attached by a button at the back so can be removed for a simple cream knit, or full impact with the draped scarf.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
