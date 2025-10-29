As I write this, I’m bundled in the warmest cashmere I own, watching as the morning’s rain tips into the afternoon. There’s no getting around it—winter is here. To set myself up for a chic and considered season, I’ve been keeping a close eye on the emerging tones shaping this year’s cold-weather wardrobes—searching for a few subtle updates that make my capsule wardrobe feel a little fresher.
After a bit of observation, I’ve noticed that winter's usual favourite hues, deep burgundy and classic black, are being gently edged out by an elegant, earthy contender: khaki.
From supple suede jackets and tailored wool coats to jeans, bags and beyond, this understated hue has touched almost every silhouette this season.
Slotting easily into my existing wardrobe, this emerging trend pairs as well with the black and grey foundations of winter as it does with dark navy tones for extra depth—and looks even more considered when worn with lighter, spring-ready shades such as yellow and pink as we imagine the sunnier days ahead.
A serious indicator that the trend is about to take off, khaki made a strong impression on the autumn/winter 2025 runways, appearing across collections from Stella McCartney, Hermès, Christian Dior and more, where designers styled the tone with crisp whites, warm beiges, and even pops of purple.
Beyond the runways, I've spotted stylish New Yorkers, Londoners and Parisians embracing the trend this season. Now filtering swiftly into shop windows, the khaki colour trend is taking form in beautifully cut jackets, cosy knits and everyday denim. I’ve already spotted refined iterations at H&M, COS and Reformation—proof that this is one of the easiest (and most wearable) updates to make this season.
Read on to discover and shop the khaki colour trend below.
Shop the Khaki Colour Trend:
COS
Wool-Trimmed Long Car Coat
Style this over a cream knit for a fresh, wintery look.
Zara
Suede Effect Bomber Jacket
Honestly—I can't believe this is still in stock.
Marks & Spencer
Faux Suede Pencil Crossbody Bag
Style this as a crossbody or wear it draped over your shoulder.
Zara
Cardigan With Contrast Trims
There's something about a contrast-trim detail that makes a design look so much more expensive.
Aligne
Tommy Barrel Leg Jeans
Shop these while they're on sale.
Reformation
Jessalyn Silk Dress
I'm banking this ahead of party season to style with knee high-boots and heels.
Zara
Wool Coat With Puff Sleeves and Contrast Collar
The funnel neck coat trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down, and this sleek khaki layer is one of my favourite iterations of the trend.
COS
Chunky Funnel-Neck Wool Jumper
COS' cosy jumpers are a fashion person's favourites.
COS
Utility Barrel-Leg Trousers
The khaki trouser trend is on the up this winter, and this barrel-leg design is one of my favourites.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.