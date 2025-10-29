Forget Burgundy and Black—This is the Winter Colour Trend the Chicest People in London Paris and NYC are Wearing Instead

The khaki colour trend is about to take off—read on to discover the chicest khaki items to welcome into your collection this winter.

Collage of influencers wearing the khaki colour trend.
(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck, @nlmarilyn, @maryljean)
As I write this, I’m bundled in the warmest cashmere I own, watching as the morning’s rain tips into the afternoon. There’s no getting around it—winter is here. To set myself up for a chic and considered season, I’ve been keeping a close eye on the emerging tones shaping this year’s cold-weather wardrobes—searching for a few subtle updates that make my capsule wardrobe feel a little fresher.

Influencer @amaka.hamelijnck wears a khaki jacket with voluminous khaki trousers and pointed-toe shoes.

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

After a bit of observation, I’ve noticed that winter's usual favourite hues, deep burgundy and classic black, are being gently edged out by an elegant, earthy contender: khaki.

Influencer @maryljean wears a khaki jacket with a khaki miniskirt and knee-high boots.

(Image credit: @maryljean)

From supple suede jackets and tailored wool coats to jeans, bags and beyond, this understated hue has touched almost every silhouette this season.

Slotting easily into my existing wardrobe, this emerging trend pairs as well with the black and grey foundations of winter as it does with dark navy tones for extra depth—and looks even more considered when worn with lighter, spring-ready shades such as yellow and pink as we imagine the sunnier days ahead.

Model wears khaki on the Stella McCartney Runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

A serious indicator that the trend is about to take off, khaki made a strong impression on the autumn/winter 2025 runways, appearing across collections from Stella McCartney, Hermès, Christian Dior and more, where designers styled the tone with crisp whites, warm beiges, and even pops of purple.

Influencer @shhtephs wears a khaki fur-trimmed coat.

(Image credit: @shhtephs)

Beyond the runways, I've spotted stylish New Yorkers, Londoners and Parisians embracing the trend this season. Now filtering swiftly into shop windows, the khaki colour trend is taking form in beautifully cut jackets, cosy knits and everyday denim. I’ve already spotted refined iterations at H&M, COS and Reformation—proof that this is one of the easiest (and most wearable) updates to make this season.

Influencer @nlmarilyn wears a khaki satin bomber jacket.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Read on to discover and shop the khaki colour trend below.

Shop the Khaki Colour Trend:

