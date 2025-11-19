I'm Betting On It: 5 Designer Items Celebs Will Wear This Holiday Season

I had one of those weirdly psychic fashion moments while working on this article. I was sitting at my desk, planning this story, thinking about who to include, and as I narrowed in on the resurgence of your favorite Tory Burch flats, Maude Apatow immediately came to mind. I mean, it just made sense—her quietly elegant, downtown-girl style fits the shoe perfectly. I typed it into my notes, kept working, and then—literally that same day—she wore them. I saw the photo, audibly gasped, and immediately slacked my coworkers. So, yes, I take this little series of my celebrity style predictions very seriously, and you most definitely should too.
The holiday season is prime time for celebrity fashion watching. Everyone’s out—going to premieres, hopping between cities, attending charity galas, hosting cozy dinners in Aspen—and you can feel the collective wardrobe energy kick up a notch. It’s the one time of year when even the most private celebs are photographed doing festive things in equally festive outfits, and I can’t help but wonder who’s going to wear what next. So I made a list. These are the designer pieces I can already picture certain celebrities stepping out in before the year’s out. Consider it my fashion version of a holiday vision board.
Alex has a knack for taking cozy, high-fashion pieces and making them feel oh-so-elevated. I have a feeling Prada’s knit bucket hat would fit right into her off-duty wardrobe. It’s just understated enough to be street style gold when paired with one of her sculptural coats.
Prada
Mélange Knit Bucket Hat
Who isn’t buzzing about Kris after her 70th birthday spectacle that got crashed by the cops on multiple occasions? She loves to make a similar statement in her wardrobe—usually handpicking minimal accessories that say “I own this room” without saying a word. A structured Valentino newspaper boy hat feels right in line with her polished-yet-dramatic uniform (and yes, I can already picture her wearing it in Aspen).
Valentino
Vlogo Wool-Blend Felt Newsboy Cap
No one does stealth wealth glamour like Lori Harvey, and these Cartier frames were practically made for her. The silver detailing and sharp silhouettes align perfectly with her always-on-point travel and holiday looks—whether she’s on a yacht or at an L.A. brunch.
Cartier
Clash De Cartier 58MM Rectangular Sunglasses
*Ahem* As mentioned, I called this one before, and it happened, so you know I couldn’t leave you without a full-on section about these flats. Maude’s quietly elegant, slightly retro style makes Tory Burch ballet flats feel like her signature. They’re the kind of shoes that whisper “off-duty actress in New York.”
Tory Burch
Reva Travel Leather Ballet Flats
Oprah has been out on the town a bit more than usual lately, and since her wardrobe always finds that sweet spot between luxury and comfort, I immediately thought of her when I saw these shoes. Calvin Klein’s satin mules hit exactly that note. They’re elegant enough for a holiday dinner but grounded enough for her to wear while hosting something fabulous at home.
CALVIN KLEIN COLLECTION
Kate Satin Slingback Flats
Shop more designer items I’d like to see on my favorite celebs:
Aya Muse
Tuli Wool-Blend Scarf Jacket
Now this is pretty.
The Row
Hudson Suede Mules
These are already quite popular with Jennifer Lawrence.
Róhe
Peplum Satin Top
Because I’m working on elevating my going-out wardrobe.
Mackage
Olive Down Belted Jacket
A puffer coat that will make you feel incredibly chic.
Chloé
Ruffled Silk Gown
This dress is straight out of a daydream.
Tory Burch
Reva Ballet Mule
An all-grown-up version of the Tory Burch flats.
Toteme
Funnel Alpaca-Blend Neck Warmer
I’m loving scarves like this lately.
Staud
Liza Wool-Blend Sweater Minidress
I’m eyeing this dress right now.
SIMKHAI
Black River Small Suede Top Handle Bag
As if I don’t already have enough black bags, I’m curious about this one.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Arctic Polo Bear Sweatshirt
A cozy essential I’m sure a celeb or two will be wearing this holiday season.
Gucci
Alicia Interlocking G 85 Leather Mules
I love it when new Gucci reminds me of Tom Ford–era Gucci.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.