Mesh Flats Won't Look Dated in 2026 If You Wear Them Like Margot Robbie Just Did

If you follow fashion trends, chances are that you purchased a pair of mesh flats at some point over the past 24 months or so, as they've been somewhat inescapable. But as with any trend that becomes admittedly oversaturated, you either have to find fresh (or classic) ways to wear it, or set it aside for the time being. Margot Robbie, for one, is choosing the former.
Robbie was photographed in Los Angeles earlier this week, wearing the OG mesh flats: the Alaïa Fishnet Ballet Flats. Robbie opted for the flats in a versatile nude shade, and she styled them in the most timeless of ways: with a knit short-sleeve top in olive green, loose trousers in a light beige color (which perfectly complemented the color of the shoes), and a brown suede The Row Margaux bag. But not to worry—you don't need these exact pieces. I'd recommend pairing mesh flats with similar sophisticated basics, so a knit short-sleeve top in the rich color of your choice, loose tailored trousers in your favorite neutral hue, a brown suede bag, and whatever fishnet flats you already own.
With that, keep scrolling to see Robbie's elegant mesh-flats outfit and shop similar pieces.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.