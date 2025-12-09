Spotted in Manhattan: The Upscale Outfit Trend You're About to See on Every It Girl in Aspen

Year after year, without fail, as soon as the holidays hit, the Hollywood and fashion crowds descend upon Aspen en masse. I affectionately refer to it as snowy Beverly Hills. Celebrities feel right at home there, as the It crowd has all of the comforts of their L.A. or NYC homes for shopping, dining, and staying in Aspen, plus a whole lot more that's specific to the luxurious mountain resort town.
Needless to say, the wintertime visitors of Aspen dress to the nines, and something you'll see at all of the five-star resorts, and heading into Casa Tua and Sant Ambroeus, are fur coats. And although she may not have been in Aspen last week, Olivia Jade just wore the outfit trend you're guaranteed to see at every après-ski situation this season: a faux-fur coat, turtleneck, jeans, a structured frame bag, and block-heel boots (please don't attempt to navigate the snowy streets in stiletto heels). The upscale outfit checks all of the outfits: chic, warm, and appropriate for a winter day or night.
Whether you're headed to Aspen, the streets of NYC, or anywhere else you'd like to feel cozy and look chic, keep scrolling to re-create Jade's ski-resort-friendly look.
