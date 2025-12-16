Not Sheer, Not Bodycon—Anne Hathaway's Holiday Party Dress Trend Is Much More Grown-Up and Elegant

If there’s one person who can single-handedly set the tone for holiday party dressing, it’s Anne Hathaway. Stepping out in a silver sequin strapless maxi dress, she made a compelling case for sparkle that feels grown-up and elegant—no overwrought embellishments or sheer, skin-baring details required. Instead of an uncomfortably tight silhouette, I appreciate how Hathaway wore a loose column dress that let the light-catching sequins do all the work. Whoever said comfort and simplicity can't be show-stopping?
She finished her outfit with a sleek silver Bulgari bag, proving that monochrome metallics are the chicest way to wear shine right now. Rather than leaning into contrast—like the oh-so-popular pop of red that many stylish women, including Emma Watson, love right now—Hathaway doubled down on a singular hue. It’s the kind of party-ready formula that doesn’t just photograph well, but sets the standard for every invite on your calendar this season. Scroll down to re-create Anne Hathaway's newest outfit.
