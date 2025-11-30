Spotted in Italy: The 2026 Way to Wear a Coat

If I’m being completely honest, I get a bit bored when I hear about layering, so I don’t write about it all that much. We all get it already—layering is key this time of year. That said, every so often, I come across an example of such genius, innovative layering that I actually feel some excitement. In this instance, the layering that caught me so off guard (in a good way) came via Zoë Kravitz.
Kravitz and Harry Styles are back on the streets of Rome (where they were first spotted back in August), and Kravitz’s low-key winter outfit included khaki pants, loafers, a knitted scarf tied around her head, and the styling trick that I won’t soon forget: a base coat layered under a top coat, both in wool and tonal complementary shades. Kravitz wore an oversized gray peacoat-style coat on top of a more fitted collarless coat (in a darker shade of gray) that she buttoned up to the neck. It was unexpected and cool, as per usual when it comes to Kravitz’s outfits, and a chic way to stay warm this season.
If you’re keen on the cool layering trick, keep scrolling to shop the look in full, and similar base coats and top coats for your own winter wardrobe.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.