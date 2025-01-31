Renée Zellweger is one of those celebrities whose appearances always feel like an event. Keeping a relatively low profile, she steps out only occasionally, making each sighting feel like a rare treat. What makes these moments even more special is her impeccable sense of style. Working closely with stylist Petra Flannery, Zellweger has honed a signature aesthetic that feels both refined and effortlessly striking.

Having developed a deep appreciation for Zellweger’s style, I was delighted to see her making an appearance at a photocall in London for the release of her new film Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. While she kept her colour palette strict, opting for an all-black base, her look wasn't without it surprises.

Eschewing the predictable floor-length dresses or smart suits that typically emerge at these kinds of occasions, Zellweger instead centred her outfit around a striking pair of leather capri pants. While capri pants have been quietly gaining traction over the past few seasons, I’ve yet to see them interpreted in leather—until now. Injecting a contemporary edge into the retro-inspired silhouette, the glossy leather finish elevated her look, making it feel undeniably luxe and immensely chic.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing a glossy leather pair from Hermès's autumn/winter 2024 runway collection, Zellweger paired the trousers with a fine knit top and a slouchy blazer in the same deep, inky hue—as seen on the runway mere months before. Making a few slight adjustments, Zellweger skipped the knee-high boots, selecting some classic black pointed-toe heels from Christian Louboutin instead. The switch lent the ensemble a lighter, more transitional feel that felt better suited to the sunny, springlike day. Adding the finishing touch, she slipped on a pair of black Persol sunglasses, lending her look a playful spin.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A model wears leather capri pants and a black blazer on the Hermès autumn/winter 2024 runway.

Set to take centre stage again this spring, Zellweger's interpretation proves that the capri pants trend is far from over. While shopping options in the same luxe finish are few and far between—although I have tracked down a couple of chic styles—black capri pants have become a staple offering from brands over the past few months.

As we edge closer to spring, I'm jumping on the retro trend that comes Zellweger-approved. If you are too, read on to discover our edit of the best capri pants below.

