Renée Zellweger Just Wore Leather Capri Pants (Yes, Really) and I'm 100% Into Them
Renée Zellweger is one of those celebrities whose appearances always feel like an event. Keeping a relatively low profile, she steps out only occasionally, making each sighting feel like a rare treat. What makes these moments even more special is her impeccable sense of style. Working closely with stylist Petra Flannery, Zellweger has honed a signature aesthetic that feels both refined and effortlessly striking.
Having developed a deep appreciation for Zellweger’s style, I was delighted to see her making an appearance at a photocall in London for the release of her new film Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. While she kept her colour palette strict, opting for an all-black base, her look wasn't without it surprises.
Eschewing the predictable floor-length dresses or smart suits that typically emerge at these kinds of occasions, Zellweger instead centred her outfit around a striking pair of leather capri pants. While capri pants have been quietly gaining traction over the past few seasons, I’ve yet to see them interpreted in leather—until now. Injecting a contemporary edge into the retro-inspired silhouette, the glossy leather finish elevated her look, making it feel undeniably luxe and immensely chic.
Wearing a glossy leather pair from Hermès's autumn/winter 2024 runway collection, Zellweger paired the trousers with a fine knit top and a slouchy blazer in the same deep, inky hue—as seen on the runway mere months before. Making a few slight adjustments, Zellweger skipped the knee-high boots, selecting some classic black pointed-toe heels from Christian Louboutin instead. The switch lent the ensemble a lighter, more transitional feel that felt better suited to the sunny, springlike day. Adding the finishing touch, she slipped on a pair of black Persol sunglasses, lending her look a playful spin.
A model wears leather capri pants and a black blazer on the Hermès autumn/winter 2024 runway.
Set to take centre stage again this spring, Zellweger's interpretation proves that the capri pants trend is far from over. While shopping options in the same luxe finish are few and far between—although I have tracked down a couple of chic styles—black capri pants have become a staple offering from brands over the past few months.
As we edge closer to spring, I'm jumping on the retro trend that comes Zellweger-approved. If you are too, read on to discover our edit of the best capri pants below.
SHOP CAPRI PANTS:
Style with a voluminous blouse or pair with a fitted knit.
Capri pants might be one of the easiest ways to entirely elevated your style.
These sleek black trousers look far more expensive than they actually are.
The scuba leggings composition makes these trousers ultra-comfortable.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Rhode Phone Cases, Pigeon Bags, and More—10 Trends I Spotted in the F1 Paddock This Season
Sports and fashion met at the track.
By Eliza Huber
-
Bella Hadid Wore the Pant Trend L.A.'s Chicest Women Wear Instead of Skinny Jeans
My other style muse just did too.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
This Is What Fashion People Wear With Sequins so They Don't Look Cheesy
Follow Selena Gomez's lead.
By Allyson Payer
-
Forget Bomber Jackets—Stylish Women in L.A. and Paris Much Prefer This Elegant Jacket Trend
Jennifer Lawrence included.
By Eliza Huber
-
Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber Are Already Wearing 2025's Most-Wanted Jacket Trend
Meet fashion's next obsession.
By Eliza Huber
-
Anne Hathaway Wore the 2025 Pant Trend That's So Much Cooler Than Jeans
It's leather weather.
By Drew Elovitz
-
Bella Hadid Just Wore the Pant Trend I Keeping Spotting on Chic French Women
This is how to bring it into 2024.
By Natalie Munro
-
Fashion People Are Wearing Blazers With the Most Divisive Pant Trend of the Season
Chic looks.
By Bobby Schuessler