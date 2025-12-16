Dua Lipa's Starry-Night Nails Just Made It to #1 on My List of Ideal NYE Party Manicures

The latest one is no different. After seeing it on Instagram, I sent it straight to #1 on my list of ideal New Year's Eve party manicures. It's chic! It's silvery! It's celestial! I've coined them starry-night nails, and I can practically see them blinking and flashing between bubbling glasses of champagne right now. Keep scrolling to see the disco-coded design that screams December 31.
I caught my first glimpse of Lipa's starry-night nails when she posted this picture on Instagram, promoting her Service95 Book Club, and the Norwegian novel it's focused on this month: Brightly Shining, by Ingvild Rishøi.
The novel is a reimagining of Hans Christian Andersen's classic fable, "The Little Match Girl," and, yes, I immediately added it to my to-read list. While the book was the main point of the post, I couldn't help but notice her nails, too…
Here's another image. Her signature, long almond-shaped nails appear to be painted a soft, chiffon-like hue. Each one is emblazoned with silver star details.
Here's the close-up. These starry-night nails feel fresh and modern. With no garish glitter to speak of, they look chic and elevated. Even though I want—nay, need—to wear them on NYE, I think they'd work long past December 31.
Shop the Look
Olive & June
Shimmery Stars Nail Stickers
Olive & June's nail stickers couldn't be easier to use—simply peel and stick!
Olive & June
Nail Gem Kit
Or you can use nail gems if you want an even bolder and more eye-catching look.
OPI
Nail Lacquer - Bubble Bath
I'm mimicking Lipa's sheer, pinky base color with OPI's iconic Bubble Bath.
OPI
Nail Lacquer - Put It in Neutral
OPI's Put It In Neutral is another good option, thanks to its pink-beige color.
Celebritips
Press Ons - It's Her, the Starlet
These starry press-on nails give me a similar, NYE-ready vibe.
