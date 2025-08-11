Forget Flip-Flops—This New Comfortable Shoe Trend Might Also Just Be 2025's Chicest
There's not much Zoë Kravitz, Kendall Jenner or Mary-Kate Olsen couldn't convince us of. But is the slipper shoe trend a step too far? Here, one fashion writer pleads the case for chic indoor shoes worth leaving the house in.
You might be wondering exactly how the slipper shoe trend avowed the humble backless style to go from house shoe to a designer buy.
Like Neil Armstrong landing on the moon, the arrival of this footwear silhouette outside of the cosy four walls of our abodes was like one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind. (Well, at least the members of humanity who worship at the altar of the Olsen Twins, wear Le Labo Santal 33 and think orange wine is the only acceptable thing to sip on.)
You see, once upon a time, slippers were reserved for keeping your feet warm while around the home, wearing them with a night gown and cotton poplin pyjamas akin to some geriatric children’s book character. Unless you were making a last-minute dash to a Pilates class or someone unfussy as Adam Sandler or Justin Bieber, two stars whose commitment to The Big Lebowski-esque level of casual dressing is unparalleled, stepping outside in slippers was a nonstarter.
Then came the pandemic. Loungewear became socially acceptable, ushering in a wave of underwear-as-outerwear pieces, including slip nighties, lace-trimmed satin shorts and babydoll dresses, to reign supreme. The slipper shoe trend isn’t as intimate as these examples. Still, there is something to be said for the way this once relegated closed-toe mule has been given a new sartorial lease on life.
What is the Slipper Shoe Trend?
The slipper shoe trend refers to the way this casual indoor style has been reclaimed as chic, covetable and, most importantly, suitable for city wear. According to Anna McLaren, the Australian designer and founder of independent fashion brand, A.Emery, the slipper shoe trend speaks to the way our values have changed to prioritise comfort. This idea of ease is “no longer reserved for time spent at home,” she tells me over email.
“There’s a growing desire for pieces that feel effortless and luxurious at once, and that’s translated into footwear that’s pared back, considered, and comfortable enough for all-day wear,” McLaren adds.
To me, this is best seen in The Row’s spring/summer 2024 collection. Months after Mary-Kate Olsen was pictured around Los Angeles risking the California cold in black leather slippers, a grey tracksuit, trench coat and navy scarf, she and her twin sister presented a more opulent take on the style by recontextualising hotel slippers into a cult buy. The message was clear—when you can invest in all matters of luxury goods, what’s more self-indulgent than slipping into something snug as a slipper?
McLaren echoes this sentiment: “There’s a softness to the way people are dressing now; a leaning into calm, unfussy silhouettes and pieces that feel grounded and personal. The slipper trend speaks to that desire for simplicity.”
On the heels of The Row’s endorsement came a flood of celebrity co-signs; Jennifer Lawrence wearing suede slippers while out in Manhattan, Kendall Jenner arriving at a New York hotel ahead of the 2025 Met Gala in a pair costing £960. Other designers followed too, including a patent pair shown at Miu Miu’s autumn/winter 2024 runway.
Why are Slipper Shoes in Style?
But why now, five years after homebound fashion became de rigueur? “People are looking for wardrobe staples that don’t feel performative, that prioritise ease without sacrificing design integrity,” McLaren tells me about why slippers are quickly becoming adopted by refined minimalists.
"[The slipper shoe trend] is understated,” she continues. “ There’s no excess, no embellishment - it’s about restraint. The slipper-style silhouette reflects a broader shift toward timelessness and subtle design codes, which align naturally with a more refined and pared-back aesthetic. A flat shoe, particularly one with thoughtful proportions and premium materials, can feel just as sophisticated as a heel; it’s about how it’s made, how it’s styled, and how it fits into a modern, intelligent wardrobe.”
On the latter, you don’t have to tell me twice to embrace the flat. Earlier this month, I was perusing a Zara Home store in Athens and came across the most delicious slipper. Ivory satin and trimmed with faux fur, it was like an invitation to prioritise cosiness. Turns out, relaxation is the ultimate extravagance, after all.
Shop the Slipper Shoe Trend
A.EMERY
The Spencer Flat
Speaking to McLaren, she tells me that the Spencer flat was designed to "carry the same ease of a slipper, but with a level of refinement that makes them feel elevated for everyday dressing."
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Ballerimu Bow-Detailed Suede Mules
The bow detail on this cappuccino-coloured pair from Manola Blahnik makes them worth an outing, don't you think?
COS
Classic Suede Mules
You can always count on high-street favourite COS to have designer-looking pieces in stock.
H&M
Mules
The pony hair detailing on these makes them look far more expensive than £30.
Ava Gilchrist is the SEO Writer at Who What Wear UK. Born in Sydney but now based in London, Ava has worked at some of the most prestigious women’s luxury and lifestyle publications including ELLE, Marie Claire and most recently GRAZIA where she held the title of Senior Fashion Features Writer. Ava has five years of industry experience, beginning her writing career after graduating with a Bachelor of Communication from the University of Technology, Sydney. Her words fuse style with substance, bringing readers insightful commentary on the latest fashion trends, runway shows, celebrity red carpet offerings, must-have shopping pieces, beauty hacks and pop cultural moments. As an editor, Ava has interviewed everyone from Kendall Jenner, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Emma Corrin and Stella McCartney.