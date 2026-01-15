I didn’t set out to track celebrity UGG sightings this winter, but once you start to notice them, you really can’t stop. A quick scroll, a red carpet arrival photo, a paparazzi shot outside a Pilates studio—this was a year for UGGs where there wasn’t just one it-style but a handful of popular options to choose from. And after seeing several of them on my favorite celebs, how could I pick just one? Especially after seeing them styled in many different ways.
What’s interesting isn’t that UGGs are “back” (we’ve finally reached a point where they never left), but that the pairs getting repeated are a healthy mix of practical and fun statement moments—yet, of course, at the end of the day they’re all keeping our feed warm. Ahead, the specific UGG styles celebrities are reaching for this winter—and why they’re the ones actually worth paying attention to.
Pink Pantheress in the Zora
The Zora was introduced in fall 2025 and is brand new on the scene. With ballet flats being a hot topic for years on end, we finally have the UGGs version of it. It looks even better with a long pair of scrunched up socks.
Dua Lipa in the Tassman
Anything that has Dua Lipa's stamp of approval is on my wishlist so seeing her in the Tasman slippers really sold me on them. Of course, she has to choose a pair that makes a statement.
Kendall Jenner in the Micro Slipper
Another 2025 launch, Kendall Jenner has shown some love to the UGG Micro slipper. Everyone has loved the mini boots in recent years but in a world of extremes, there just has to be a micro style to go right along with it.
Charli XCX in the Ultra Mini Classic
Speaking of the mini boots, I love how Charli styled them for a day in NYC. A statement coat, baggy pants, and a pair of UGGs? I couldn't dream up a better combo.
Nicole Kidman in the Classic
People forget about the UGGs a lot of us grew up wearing but Nicole Kidman doesn't. This is your sign to not overlook them when building your UGG collection, she makes them like oh so classic.
Kimora Lee Simmons in the Tasman
Kimora Lee Simmons errand look required me to pull out the Tazz once again but this time in platform shape. She might not be wearing it in this photo but I'm eyeing it.
