I Live on the East Coast, So Yes, I Have a Coat Collection—These Are the Chicest Styles in My Closet

Tessa Faye O'Connell is a contributor known for her work at various fashion houses, specializing in media and public relations, currently working at Coach as its global PR director. She's a mom of two, working to expand her influence in the fashion space through styling while also just making it out the door on time.
With temperatures in single digits in New York, it would be only fitting we talk about one of the only layers that matters to brave the cold: coats. While I’m partial to a head-to-toe down puffer to combat the elements, there’s something about having an arsenal of different coats in your closet to elevate your mood and make you feel better (and warmer) in the winter months. I’ve come to find that there are certain winter coats that are classics to grab based on the mood, the meeting or the day.
With every winter season I try to revisit my coat closet to see what I can purge vs. not, but these are the styles I’ve been holding onto, as they feel more classic to withstand the test of time. All of them are great on the way to work, or on the weekend chasing around your littles. You know I love nothing better than an item that can be dressed up or dressed down. Disclaimer: while doing this story, I realized I do not own a grey coat which may be a miss. The journey continues…..
Black Puffer
What’s that saying? Don’t fix what ain’t broken. This is a tried and true item that I have tried to resist for years only to come to find it’s the #1 staple to getting through a freezing cold winter. The one I am wearing is the Super Puff from Aritizia, and it is as good as the hype.
aritzia
The Super Puff
The Frankie Shop
Ortler Puffer Jacket
Lululemon
Wunder Puff 600-Down-Fill Long Jacket
norma kamali
Sleeping Bag Coat
canada goose
Montgomery Coat Tonal Label
Camel Coat
To offset the black puffer, one needs a classic brown or camel coat to balance it out for those days where you need to feel a little more put together. An additional layer may be required underneath on single-digit days, but it always makes for a good look. I am partial to a belted style, but there are numerous classic looks in camel or brown that will do the trick.
Anine Bing
Dylan Coat
Reformation
Tula Oversized Coat
Rue Sophie
Coat
alex mill
Georgia Wrap Coat
Toteme
Signature Wool Cashmere Coat Camel
Weekend Max Mara
Coat
Furry Coat
Penny Lane in Almost Famous? In my mind, this vibe is always a classic.