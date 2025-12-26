No Hate to Jeans, But It Girls Are Wearing This Winter Pant Trend That Looks Far Richer

There are unspoken rules that guide the fashion choices of even the most stylish people. Some of these principles are pragmatic, while others are superfluous, and the notion that you shouldn't wear white during the winter falls into the latter category. Don't get us wrong. There's a time and place for everything! Nevertheless, we'd argue that it is worthwhile to reconsider the whole no-white rule, especially given the risqué pant trend that's risen in popularity recently, ivory pants. Long before our social feeds were filled with stylish people wearing ivory-pant outfits, there was already a growing shift in sentiment toward this color trend. The sudden surge in popularity of this shade can be partly attributed to the vitality of the quiet luxury movement, which uses neutral palettes and clean-cut tailoring to project an image of wealth. Frankly, can you think of an easier way to look like the owner of a vacation home in Aspen than wearing an all-white ensemble? Probably not.
Even beyond the fashion world's infatuation with the quiet luxury aesthetic and this color by proxy, we've seen broader pop culture embrace this trend too, from critically acclaimed television series like Succession and Industry, where protagonists are donning the shade, to Pantone's recent announcement that its next Color of the Year is Cloud Dancer. We've only seen this color trend gain more traction across every aspect of culture. Long gone are the days when wearing white in the winter could be seen as a fashion faux pax. In fact, there's never been a better time to try this pant trend. If you're still unsure of how to wear white pants in the winter, you're in luck. Ahead, we're sharing 10 ivory-pant outfits for winter, styling tips, and even shopping recommendations to help you bend the rules a bit. By the time you adopt these styling combos, you'll feel like a million bucks.
WEAR: Black Sunglasses + White Turtleneck + White Shearling Coat + Ivory Trousers + Black Kitten Heels + Black Bowler Bag
Styling Notes: No, you don't need a job at Pierpoint to put out the "I know how to manage a hedge fund" vibe. You only need a pair of ivory trousers. Channel your inner Harper Stern or Yasmin Kara-Hanani by styling an off-white shearling coat with a matching turtleneck, contrasting trousers, and a pair of chic pumps. It's an outfit formula that's fit for a day on the trading floor or any day when you're heading into work.
Toteme
Shearling Coat
Joe's Jeans
Tony Long Sleeve Top
Aritzia
The Limitless Pant
Jeffrey Campbell
Trustee Pump
WEAR: Black Sunglasses + Sculptural Gold Earrings + White Cape + White Sweater + Ivory Trousers + Black Suede Clutch + Black Pointed Pumps
Styling Notes: Whether you're meeting important clients or catching up with friends at a new cocktail bar, you'll want an elegant ensemble in your back pocket for the evening. You can't go wrong with styling a pair of ivory trousers with a matching sweater, a suede clutch bag, sleek pointed pumps, sculptural earrings, and a cape-inspired coat (or an extra-long scarf). Rest assured, you'll be the swankiest person in the room.
ZW Collection
Wool Blend Cape Coat
Reformation
Gisele Low Rise Pant
Flattered
Clay Clutch Suede Black
Donna Karan
Pebble Stud Earrings
WEAR: Black Sunglasses + White Blazer + White Wide-Leg Pants + White Pointed Pumps + Faux-Fur Scarf + Brown Leather Opera Gloves + Brown Clutch Bag
Styling Notes: Beyond special occasions, one of the simplest ways to style this shade for everyday life is by embracing a suiting moment. Whether your plans include meandering around Paris or running errands closer to home, styling ivory trousers with a matching blazer is a fail-proof way to look polished for the day without exerting too much effort. If you want to elevate this simple outfit formula, add a few extra bits and bobs, like leather opera gloves and a faux-fur scarf.
MESHKI
Asia Mixed Button Blazer
Vince
Flare Pants
MANGO
Faux-Fur Scarf
Le Monde Beryl
Babouche Kitten Heel Pump
WEAR: White Shearling Faux-Fur Coat + White Sweater + White Wide-Leg Trousers + Base Layers + Black Structured Handbag + Black Pointed-Toe Ankle Boots
Styling Notes: When the weather forecast is predicting below-freezing temperatures, it's natural to worry you won't be able to justify wearing your ivory trousers—think again. You can make this pant trend more winter-friendly by focusing on two things: layers and textiles. Don't be afraid to add base layers underneath your white sweater and trousers along with a shaggy fur coat. It's an all-white look that will work for winter weather.