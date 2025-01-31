Fashion in Aspen Should Be Studied—5 Trends Chic People Are Wearing and Leaving Behind
Picture this: You’ve just landed in Aspen, where the snow-covered peaks are dusted with fresh powder and the sprawling valley, straight out of a winter wonderland dream, envelops you. The air is crisp and clean, and there’s a palpable sense of excitement among your fellow passengers as they deboard the plane. In that moment, it hits you—you’ve arrived at a place where style, adventure, and nature blend seamlessly in the most enchanting way.
This was exactly the experience I had a few weeks ago when I visited the snowy ski town. I was there not only to test Goldbergh's new fall/winter 2024-2025 collection, Chalet Val d'Isère, which features high-performance, high-fashion skiwear and activewear, but also to conduct some "field research." By that I mean scouting out the best outfits and discovering the top trends worth reporting.
On my first day, after grabbing a hot coffee at Goldbergh's exclusive pre-ski pop-up terrace, Le Café del'Aspen at W Aspen, I headed to Snowmass Mountain. While skiing, snowboarding, and the X Games were the main events, it was the fashion that stood out. Dozens of monochromatic ski suits were on display, from cinch-waist jackets paired with coordinating pants to two individuals rocking the same Goldbergh outfit: the Kate Ski Pants and bold-shouldered Delphine Ski Jacket, both from the brand's Les Blancs et les Noirs line, which blends elegance with top-tier performance.
Off the slopes, I joined the après-ski crowd and couldn’t help but notice another emerging trend: fur trapper hats. From classic black to daring red, these winter accessories did more than keep heads and ears warm—they became Instagram-ready moments, especially when snapped against Aspen’s picturesque backdrop.
There's even more to explore, but I don't want to reveal all the trends too soon. If you're interested in discovering the fashion Aspen has to offer this season, keep scrolling to learn about five trends people are leaning into and five they're leaving behind.
Wearing: Cinch-Waist Ski Jackets
Leaving Behind: Oversize Coats
I’m not alone in my dislike for bulky, unflattering winter coats. It’s a sentiment I’ve heard from my fellow editors, and I noticed it in Aspen, where fashion insiders are swapping oversize coats for cinch-waist jackets. These outerwear pieces are game changers, with short hemlines that hit just below the hip and a buckled belt across the midriff, creating a flattering, feminine silhouette. Add fashion-forward details like broad shoulders or a fur-trimmed hood, and you have the perfect blend of style and function. And let’s be real—the tight-fitting design likely helps you cut through the slopes a lot faster, making it a win-win for both style and performance.
Shop the trend:
Wearing: Fur Trapper Hats
Leaving Behind: Beanies
Hats like pillboxes and berets are having a moment in major cities, but in Aspen, there’s a slightly different take on the trend—one that's more playful and keeps your head and ears toasty warm. Enter the fur trapper hat, a cozy yet chic accessory designed with fur both inside and out. With its full coverage, including earflaps that shield you from the cold, this hat trend is perfect for après-ski hot chocolates or a leisurely horse-drawn carriage up the private road. Opt for classic white or black for a sleek, polished look, or go bold with striking shades like orange or burgundy.
Shop the trend:
Wearing: Faux-Fur Coats
Leaving Behind: Puffer Coats
Thank goodness I packed my faux-fur coat for this trip because I would've been seriously out of place without it. In Aspen, whether day or night, you can’t walk a block without spotting someone rocking a fuzzy jacket—no, I'm not exaggerating. It’s become the ultimate uniform for anyone who’s in the know about Aspen style. So, do yourself a favor: Leave the puffer jackets on the slopes (or at home) and grab a faux-fur coat in any color, shape, or size. Wear it when grabbing your morning coffee, shopping downtown, heading to your reservation at Casa Tua, or sipping cocktails at The Snow Lodge. Trust me, it’s the key to blending in (and standing out) in the best possible way.
Shop the trend:
Wearing: Chunky Snow Boots
Leaving Behind: Slim Boots
Every step in Aspen is a fashion moment—even the walk from your hotel to the ski lift. That’s why choosing the proper footwear to complement your outfit is just as important as picking the perfect jacket. While boots are a no-brainer for the slopes, it’s all about selecting the right kind. During my recent trip, I couldn’t help but notice that chunky snow boots were the go-to choice for nearly every female skier or snowboarder. One brand, in particular, stood out: Moon Boot, especially its Icon Low and Icon Glance silhouettes. These boots, which I can personally vouch for in keeping your feet warm even in single-digit temperatures, have evolved into a fashion statement. They’ve become the ultimate "slopes-to-streets" footwear, offering a perfect blend of function and style. Other notable mentions? Goldbergh's, Bogner's, and Prada's faux-fur-adorned boots—similar designs that add extra flair to one's skiwear or everyday outfit.
Shop the trend:
Wearing: Monochromatic Sets
Leaving Behind: Mixed Separates
In Aspen, monochromatic ski suits are taking the slopes by storm, turning ski style into a coordinated statement. Gone are the days of mixing and matching jackets and pants; this season, it’s all about head-to-toe harmony. From sleek, tailored one-pieces to chic two-piece sets, skiers and snowboarders are embracing bold, cohesive looks in shades from neon to black and fun patterns like polka dot or plaid. These suits aren’t just about style—they also offer an effortlessly elevated way to stand out against the white powder backdrop. Whether gliding down Snowmass Mountain or grabbing après-ski drinks at Ajax Tavern, a matching ski suit instantly makes you look put-together and fashion-forward. Plus, they say you’re serious about your winter sport, but you also know how to have fun with it.
Keep scrolling to shop our selection of the trendiest monochromatic ski sets. If you're not looking to purchase skiwear for a single use, consider trying Pickle, a peer-to-peer fashion rental app. With Pickle, you can borrow stylish Aspen-ready pieces from top designers such as Goldbergh, Perfect Moment, Cordova, and many more.
Shop the trend:
Shop the matching Kate Ski Pants ($649).
Shop the matching Celia Ski Pants ($1060).
Shop the matching Ballon Printed Ski Salopettes ($649).
Shop the matching Furano Ski Pants ($809).
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
