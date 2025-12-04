Everyone With Good Taste Is Warming Up Their Fall Outfits With This Cozy Trend

Faux fur jackets
(Image credit: @nnennaechem)
A lot of things that are comfy—sweatpants, Ugg boots, pajamas—are only semi-acceptable to wear in company. This makes me sad on a daily basis. Thankfully, there's a new cozy trend in town that makes it okay to basically wrap yourself in a blanket and walk down the street like that: a boom in faux fur coats and jackets.

Stylish women from Oslo to New York are snuggling up under these big outerwear pieces, and chilly women everywhere are thanking them for it. Whether we're talking a big, long, chunky coat or a cutesy textured jacket, faux fur is taking over our top layers this season.

Full-Length Coats

Faux fur coats

(Image credit: @hannamw)

Arguably the coziest option, full-length faux fur coats are everywhere you turn this season. Big and bold, they're very mob wife, and they'll actually keep you warm if you live somewhere like Anchorage, Cincinnati, or Edinburgh.

Jackets

Faux fur coats

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

A faux fur jacket is great if you're not willing to commit to full-length fur—and even if you are, frankly. These make great top layers for dressy events over a sparkly or velvet dress, but are equally fab with jeans.

Textured Faux Fur

Faux fur coats

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

You won't be able to stop stroking your smooth faux fur pieces—which, depending on how you look at it, could be good or bad. Textured faux fur, while not necessarily as soft to the touch, adds visual interest that's deeply welcome in winter.

Animal Print

Faux fur coats

(Image credit: @trendingwithtinsley)

Since faux fur is inspired by the animal kingdom, it only makes sense that many of them would also come in fun animal prints. Zebra, leopard, dalmatian, cow—there's something for every taste.

