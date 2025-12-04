Everyone With Good Taste Is Warming Up Their Fall Outfits With This Cozy Trend

A lot of things that are comfy—sweatpants, Ugg boots, pajamas—are only semi-acceptable to wear in company. This makes me sad on a daily basis. Thankfully, there's a new cozy trend in town that makes it okay to basically wrap yourself in a blanket and walk down the street like that: a boom in faux fur coats and jackets.
Stylish women from Oslo to New York are snuggling up under these big outerwear pieces, and chilly women everywhere are thanking them for it. Whether we're talking a big, long, chunky coat or a cutesy textured jacket, faux fur is taking over our top layers this season.
Full-Length Coats
Arguably the coziest option, full-length faux fur coats are everywhere you turn this season. Big and bold, they're very mob wife, and they'll actually keep you warm if you live somewhere like Anchorage, Cincinnati, or Edinburgh.
Noize
Savannah Faux Fur Longline Coat
Gap
Faux Fur Long Coat
LOBA
Luciana Faux Fur Maxi Coat
AZALEA WANG
Faux Fur Coat
Trina Turk
Dayos Faux Fur Coat
Jackets
A faux fur jacket is great if you're not willing to commit to full-length fur—and even if you are, frankly. These make great top layers for dressy events over a sparkly or velvet dress, but are equally fab with jeans.
For Love & Lemons
Warm Honey Faux Fur Jacket
Apparis
Miller Coat Matcha
Michael Kors
Faux Fur Peacoat
Topshop
Faux Fur Shawl Mid Length Coat in Chocolate
Textured Faux Fur
You won't be able to stop stroking your smooth faux fur pieces—which, depending on how you look at it, could be good or bad. Textured faux fur, while not necessarily as soft to the touch, adds visual interest that's deeply welcome in winter.
MANGO
Textured Faux-Fur Coat
Naked Wardrobe
Faux Mink Pelted Coat
Express
Faux Fur Button Front Coat
ZARA
ZW Collection Faux Fur Coat
Animal Print
Since faux fur is inspired by the animal kingdom, it only makes sense that many of them would also come in fun animal prints. Zebra, leopard, dalmatian, cow—there's something for every taste.
R13
R13 Tiger Zebra Animal Print Faux Fur Coat
ROTATE
Zebra-Print Faux Fur Coat
Zadig & Voltaire
Finito Faux Fur Jacket
The Frolic
x Bella Stovey Exclusive Faux Fur Belted Oversized Collar Coat in Dalmatian Print