Vintage Fur and Full Ski Suits—Everything I Wore for 72 Hours in Aspen

Collage of Anna LaPlaca wearing Aspen outfits.
Last month, I flew from New York to Aspen to spend a few days skiing, snowmobiling, and soaking up all the best style in the alpine destination with FP Movement. It was the week before Christmas, and with the holiday approaching and Aspen's famous Snow Polo being staged at the same time, the city was abuzz with A-listers and fashion people, from Mikey Madison and Shay Mitchell to Prince Harry and Colman Domingo.

I checked into every fashion person's favorite stay, Hotel Jerome, Auberge Collection. It was the perfect base for everything that Aspen has to offer. The best part of any ski trip, however, is the wardrobe, and as someone who has gone skiing nearly every winter since I was 5, I like to think I've mastered what to pack for a stylish and functional ski trip. As much as Aspen is a ski resort town at its core, let's face it: It's also far more stylish than the average resort town. To match the mood, I brought along retro ski suits, statement sunglasses, vintage fur, and plenty of Western details like fringe and suede.

Here, take a look at everything I packed for a three-day itinerary that included skiing Aspen Highlands, lunch at the famed Cloud Nine, snowmobiling at T-Lazy-7 Ranch, and dinner at The Snow Lodge.

Anna LaPlaca wearing a white FP Movement ski suit in Aspen.

The pièce de résistance of my alpine wardrobe was none other than FP Movement's Downhill Diva Suit, a ski jumpsuit with a slim-leg and cinched-waist silhouette. The team informed me that it was modeled after a one-piece that Princess Diana wore throughout the '80s. I opted for the white, but after seeing how some of the other content creators on the trip styled the cherry red, I might need it next.

Anna LaPlaca wearing a white FP Movement ski suit in Aspen.

Styling it was seamless. I kept it simple and opted for a long-sleeve top and leggings as my base layer.

Anna LaPlaca wearing FP Movement ski base layers in Aspen.

For lunch and a sceney champagne spray at Cloud Nine Bistro, I unzipped my ski suit to reveal my alpine-inspired printed base layers. I love how the top has thumbholes to keep my wrists insulated on the slopes too. Both pieces are compressive, but I'd recommend sizing down for a snug fit.

Anna LaPlaca wearing an FP Movement fleece with leggings in Aspen.

I set aside my ski suit in favor of ski separates for an afternoon of snowmobiling. The star of the show was, undoubtedly, these Chill Factor Leggings that feature a graphic stripe down each side. I liked that their fitted silhouette was a chicer alternative to traditional (and often bulkier) ski pants. I styled them with a matching red top and the Mountain High Half Zip.

Anna LaPlaca wearing FP Movement ski base layers in Aspen.

Anna LaPlaca wearing an FP Movement fleece with leggings in Aspen.

For a cozy breakfast at Bear Den followed by a morning of shopping at the boutiques along the main streets of town, I layered up in the Alpine Faux Fur Half Zip, an incredibly fluffy pullover sweater, over the So Fly Henley, a snap-up funnel-neck tee.

Anna LaPlaca wearing a COS plaid shirt with Khaite jeans in Aspen.

Leaning into Western motifs is basically a nonnegotiable when dressing for Aspen, and this checkered button-down shirt was a hero item in my suitcase. I tried the viral Ralph tuck by layering it over a sheer turtleneck with most of the buttons undone and finished off the Americana vibe with a suede belt and pair of rigid denim.

Anna LaPlaca wearing an FP Movement lounge set in Aspen.

Flying in and out of Aspen is no easy feat, as the journey includes at least one layover. For both my travel days, I wore the Go To Set, a pair of wide-leg sweatpants and a chic little boatneck long-sleeve top to match. It was so comfy but still looked put-together and effortless.