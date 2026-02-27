The Chic Jacket Trend I Always Pack For Trips Instead of a Suitcase Full of Backups

Bettina Looney is a Who What Wear editor in residence, stylist, tastemaker, entrepreneur, and creative consultant recognized for her curated eye and cross-industry influence. Spanning fashion, interiors, and beauty, she translates style into substance through private styling at The Bettina Looney Edit.
Is it just me, or does February hit and suddenly all you can think about is being somewhere bundled up by a fire, properly cozy. I want to be so layered that I don’t even remember what I put on underneath. I love a ski trip for that reason. I leave in the morning fully encased—coat, gloves, thermals, layers, and two pairs of socks. Then at some point, I’m inside somewhere warm, taking everything off, and then I’m reminded of whatever I chose to wear underneath.
This made me realize that what’s underneath the layers doesn’t always have to just be practical. It can be something fun that makes a statement. In particular, I haven’t been able to stop thinking about the Carelli Dolly Jacket. I don’t know if it’s the faux pony hair, the animal print, the fur cuffs, or the shape and fit. It's exactly the kind of piece I want to have on underneath and open my coat to. I’ve realized I’d rather bring a jacket like this than a suitcase full of backups that never get worn and stay in my luggage.
Here are a few similar jackets I have my eye on that are perfect for this.
The Fur Jacket Style: Structured Shoulders and Animal Print
The Fur Jacket Style: Longline Shearling and Statement Cuffs
Nothing quite makes a statement like a floor-length shearling with fur cuffs and collar.
Shop My Jacket
NOUR HAMMOUR
Joni Shearling Coat
The Fur Jacket Style: Blanket Coat With Oversized Collar
This Nour Hammour coat is such a standout piece. I love how the oversized collar frames the cream knit balaclava.
Shop My Jacket
Nour Hammour
Solène Soft Blanket Coat
My Go-To Formula For Staying Chic and Warm in the Snow
I love the fur trim of this puffer jacket, and I’m obsessed with pairing it with my favorite Nour Hammour hat. My ultimate lesson in cold-weather proportions is having sleek and simple on the bottom and creating a statement at the top.
