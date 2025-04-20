Not Skinny But Not Baggy—the Formerly Dated Pant Trend Everyone's Suddenly Wearing Again
Like a lot of what's in style right now, what's old is officially new again. There was a time not too long ago when I would be running in the opposite direction of pants that were fitted in any way shape or form. For the past few years, all I've wanted from a pair of trousers is something relaxed, rounded, and, yes, even baggy. That's all changing this season, though, with the rise of flare and kick-flare pants.
Sure, there's a lot of buzz about the return of skinny jeans and cigarette trousers, but I'll admit that those super-fitted styles may not be everyone's cup of tea. On the flip side, if the ultra-wide-leg and baggy styles out there aren't your thing either, then I think you'll find a nice middle ground in cropped flares, the previously "dated" pant trend that's headed for a huge rebound this season.
Fashion's most refined dressers are already test-driving kick-flare pants, including chic styling ideas courtesy of Hailey Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, and Alexa Chung, to name a few. From A-list outfit ideas to the casual-cool ways all the fashion girls in my feed are doing it, see how to style flares for spring 2025 and shop the best pairs here.
Hailey Bieber wore kick-flare pants not once but twice in the same week. Here, she styled them with a striped knit, billowing trench coat, and black point-toe pumps, but she also wore a similar pair with a cotton bomber jacket and kitten-heel thong sandals just a few days prior.
Cult-favorite label High Sport has made many fans of its viral kick flares because they're said to be as comfortable as leggings while looking incredibly sleek and elevated. One such fan is Olivia Rodrigo, who styled hers with a leather trench coat and Parisian-inspired Mary Jane pumps.
The trend is genius for bridging the gap between seasons. It pairs just as well with a knit sweater as it does with flat sandals.
When it comes to styling any pair of kick-flare pants, it's all about choosing the right shoes to complement the silhouette. Lindsey Holland had the right idea, pairing hers with classic ballerinas.
Fans of Alexa Chung's effortlessly cool style have another piece to lust over from her flawless closet: a pair of knit flare pants. Hers are from High Sport, naturally, but re-creating her cool travel outfit is as easy as sourcing any one of the affordable alts on the market to wear with a leather bomber jacket and button-down.
The tailored trousers have a much more elevated and sophisticated feel than relaxed pairs, which makes them ideal for a night out with a lace top and heels.
Yes, they even work well for the airport. Wear them as an alt to jeans or leggings with a simple white tee and oversize blazer.
Senior editor Allyson Payer's review of J.Crew's Delaney Sweater Kickout Pants? "They have a good amount of compression to the fabric without sacrificing comfort. For reference, I'm 5'4", and I ordered the pants in a size 4. They fit perfectly, and I liked that the length wasn't too cropped. They wash beautifully in the machine, and I wore them for several hours with no stretch-out. Suffice it to say, I want them in every color."
There's something about kick-flare pants with kitten-heel sandals that just feels so right.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.
