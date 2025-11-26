Hilary Duff Knows the Smartest Boot Trend to Pair With Barrel Jeans

Barrel-leg jeans continue to be in the spotlight. While undeniably trendy, they’re one of those denim styles that can be tricky to pull off. With their high rise, roomy thigh, and sharp taper at the ankle, finding the perfect shoe to wear with barrel jeans can feel like a high-stakes fashion equation.

Enter: Hilary Duff. Our girl has been quietly leveling up her street style game since her Lizzie McGuire era, and her latest look delivers a masterclass in how to nail this silhouette. Spotted on a rainy day in LA—cue "Coming Clean"—Duff paired a dark-wash pair of barrel jeans with the chicest, most directional boots of the season: a square-toe heeled ankle boot.

Why does this work so well? It’s all about balance and proportion. The cropped or ankle-grazing hem of the barrel jean naturally cuts off the leg line, but a heeled boot, especially one that tucks right under the cuff, easily restores that length.

But the real genius is in the subtle details. Duff’s subtly square toe feels cooler than a traditional pointy tip. This slight angularity mirrors the curve and structure of the jeans themselves, creating a cohesive, fashion-forward look that avoids any awkward bulkiness at the ankle. She smartly paired it all with a chunky knit sweater—perfect for "winter" in Los Angeles—proving that sometimes, the most befuddling trends just need the right foundational pieces to become effortlessly chic. Keep scrolling to shop several pairs of barrel jeans and square-toed ankle boots so you can try Duff's styling trick this season for yourself.

