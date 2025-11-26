Hilary Duff Knows the Smartest Boot Trend to Pair With Barrel Jeans

Barrel-leg jeans continue to be in the spotlight. While undeniably trendy, they’re one of those denim styles that can be tricky to pull off. With their high rise, roomy thigh, and sharp taper at the ankle, finding the perfect shoe to wear with barrel jeans can feel like a high-stakes fashion equation.
Enter: Hilary Duff. Our girl has been quietly leveling up her street style game since her Lizzie McGuire era, and her latest look delivers a masterclass in how to nail this silhouette. Spotted on a rainy day in LA—cue "Coming Clean"—Duff paired a dark-wash pair of barrel jeans with the chicest, most directional boots of the season: a square-toe heeled ankle boot.
But the real genius is in the subtle details. Duff’s subtly square toe feels cooler than a traditional pointy tip. This slight angularity mirrors the curve and structure of the jeans themselves, creating a cohesive, fashion-forward look that avoids any awkward bulkiness at the ankle. She smartly paired it all with a chunky knit sweater—perfect for "winter" in Los Angeles—proving that sometimes, the most befuddling trends just need the right foundational pieces to become effortlessly chic. Keep scrolling to shop several pairs of barrel jeans and square-toed ankle boots so you can try Duff's styling trick this season for yourself.
Shop Barrel Jeans and Square-Toe Ankle Boots
DL1961
Miro Barrel High Rise Jeans
This super soft style features just a slight barrel for those dipping their toes into the trend for the first time.
Veronica Beard
Jean Leticia Barrel Leg Jeans
It's important to balance wider proportions with fitted pieces, like tops and sleek shoes.
Free People
Good Luck Mid Rise Barrel Jeans
Free People was one of the first brands to really nail this trend — this style now comes in so many fun colors and patterns.
AG
Mercer High Waist Barrel Jeans
Another great baby barrel style style to consider.
AllSaints
Sadie Barrel Leg Jeans
The look works with black jeans, too.
Levi's
Baggy Dad High Waist Barrel Leg Jeans
You know we had to include a pair of Levi's in the mix.
Reformation
Remy Stretch Ankle Boots
This glove-like ankle shaft is ideal for wearing with baggier styles of pants.
ALOHAS
Nash Kitten Heel Booties
Not looking to add height? Opt for kitten heels instead.
Staud
Hendrix Ankle Boots
Honestly shocked that these classic Staud beauties are still in stock.
Steve Madden
Pammy Block Heel Booties
A block heel bootie does the trick, too.
Rag & Bone
Avery Zip Boots
Note how the square toe is mirrored in the slim rectangular heel.
Jeffrey Campbell
Chekmat Square Toe Booties
A square footbed and heel will most certainly keep 'em on their toes.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.