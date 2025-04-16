I Found It—The Chic Flat Shoe Trend That Looks Just As Elegant As Heels

This trend gives major heels energy without the discomfort.

Most mornings, I wake up to an internal battle. Whilst I wish I were the type to rise and ease into meditation, my first thoughts are often consumed by one pressing question: what am I going to wear?

And, as much as I'd love to pretend otherwise, my outfit has a profound effect on how I feel throughout the day. I've been known to rifle through several outfits before settling on my look, but no part of the decision-making process torments me quite like the choice of shoes. Do I opt for the elegant heels that instantly elevate but often come with the price of blisters and aching feet? Or do I surrender to the comfort of flats—practical, yes, but never quite as polished? For years, this dilemma played out daily, until I found a pair that managed to bridge the gap: almond-toe flat shoes.

Influencer wears almond toe flats.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Sleek, sophisticated and effortlessly chic, these trending flats have finally ended my footwear indecision. The secret is in the details: a refined, fuss-free design with a tapered almond toe that exudes elegance. Smarter than the rounded-toe styles that have long dominated the market but softer than the sharply pointed pairs that are starting to emerge, this in-between shape is exactly what I’ve been looking for: a timeless design that happens to feel particularly fresh right now.

Influencer wears almond toe flats.

(Image credit: @alexisforeman)

Over the past month or so, I've noticed several fashion people swapping their boots and trainers for a pair of almond-toe flats. Even Jasmine Tookes is on board, styling her pair with slim-fitting trousers to let the elongated toe subtly enhance her silhouette—no heels required.

Influencer wears almond toe flats.

(Image credit: @jastookes)

Timeless and comfortable, these are the flats I’ll be wearing on repeat this spring. Read on to discover my edit of the best almond-toe flat shoes to shop now.

SHOP ALMOND-TOE FLATS:

Amelia Glossed-Leather Ballet Flats
Gianvito Rossi
Amelia Glossed-Leather Ballet Flats

These are so elegant.

Hinted Pointed Toe Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Hinted Pointed Toe Flat

This pair looks triple the price.

Luna Leather Ballet Flats
Le Monde Beryl
Luna Leather Ballet Flats

These elegant flats offer an easy way to weave some colour into your wardrobe.

Kirsten Leather Ballet Flats
Aeyde
Kirsten Leather Ballet Flats

The chocolate-brown color trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Prudence Ballet Flat
Reformation
Prudence Ballet Flat

This color is perfect for spring.

Alba Leather Ballet Flats
Staud
Alba Leather Ballet Flats

Style these with jeans or a flowing skirt.

Italian Leather Ballet Flat
Banana Republic
Italian Leather Ballet Flat

These have all of the elegance of a tall heel, without any of the discomfort.

Everlane Almond Toe Flats
Everlane
The Day Glove

These come up on the larger size, so consider sizing down.

Leather Ballet Flats
H&M
Leather Ballet Flats

Trust me: these won't stay in stock for long.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

