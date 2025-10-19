Best Wardrobes in Britain: Rochelle Humes

Tucked away in an unassuming office block in the heart of Hampstead, you will find the serene working space of Rochelle Humes, once a pop star, now a broadcaster, author and entrepreneur. On a cloudy Wednesday morning, the Who What Wear UK team was welcomed with open arms, with the scent of a Cire Trudon diffuser in the air and a tray of fresh pastries laid out ahead of our cover shoot with the multi-hyphenate. Her showroom, meeting space and podcast studio are outfitted with soft plaster-pink walls, boucle sofas, velvet armchairs and many a luxury scented candle, along with pared-back homeware items that create a cosy yet uncluttered feel. We got to interrupt her day for a few precious hours before she had an afternoon packed with business meetings, and of course, the school run.
Humes found fame with pop groups S Club Juniors as a teen, and later, The Saturdays. Fast forward to 2025, and she balances primetime-TV presenting roles, brand ambassador and modelling gigs, authoring best-selling children's books, running weekly podcast, Ladies Who Launch, partnering with high-street brand NEXT on a seasonal clothing collection, and heading up her award-winning children’s hair and skincare line, My Little Coco. And this is just the tip of the iceberg! Her boutique talent management and branding agency, The RH Group, has recently partnered with industry titan WME in a move that's set to elevate her brands, broadcasting and business pursuits (alongside her husband, Marvin Humes) to the next level.
Outside of business, Humes is a true fashion fanatic with elite taste. We sat down to talk about her personal style and how it intersects with her working-week needs. Chatting me through her curated wardrobe rail, it's clear that she favours a classic and polished sense of style—think plenty of black and chocolate-brown tones, minimal shapes with a modern twist, hard-working separates that nod to suiting, and investment bags and shoes she knows she'll get good mileage from. We discussed her style evolution, her current favourite fashion brands and beauty must-haves and her daily routine and inspirations.
Scroll on for our exclusive interview and her current wish list, which you can shop, too.
Thank you for having us, Rochelle!
You grew up on the outskirts of London. How did this influence your style?
I think everyone there was a real mix. I was born in East London, which was very "street style", and then we moved to Essex, where everything was super glamorous. I’ve always sort of sat in the middle, and I suppose that’s where my style influence comes from.
What's your earliest fashion memory?
Raiding my aunt’s wardrobe! She’s always had the best clothing collection, I used to watch her get ready and put outfits together. I learned a lot about classic dressing from her.
How would you describe your personal style today, and how has it changed since you were younger?
I’d say it’s definitely classic. It’s elevated now, but it’s not worlds away from what I liked when I was younger. I like to feel feminine and strong. These days, I’m more into a capsule wardrobe—something nice and refined.
If we looked through your wardrobe, what could we expect to find?
Lots of black and neutral colours.
Rochelle wears a Magda Butrym coat, Khaite boots and a The Row bag.
How does hair and beauty play into how you choose to experiment with your look?
I decide what I’m wearing first, then I think about the beauty look. Hair is always relatively chill, and for skin, I always want it to look like skin.
Indulge us: what's a fashion faux pas you regret?
Oh gosh, I’m sure there’s more than one! But I’d say wearing lots of colour or bright patterns. In the girl group, each of us would be a different colour—[it was] that whole "more is more" era. It was fun, like dress-up, but sometimes that filtered into my own wardrobe a bit too much.
Rochelle wears an Almada Label jumper and trousers, Saint Laurentbelt and Miu Miu heels. Also pictured, her rail of clothing and Khaite boots.
What are your all-time favourite luxury fashion brands, and are there any new labels on your radar that you just can’t gatekeep?
I love Miu Miu, The Row and Saint Laurent. I just went to the Magda Butrym spring/summer 2026 show—I love her. And I’ve been wearing a lot of a brand called Kulakovsky. It’s Ukrainian, and it’s incredible.
You were recently at Paris Fashion Week. What inspires you the most about the city?
Everyone there is just so chic, even when they’re just popping out for a coffee. It’s that simplicity—the undone hair and minimal makeup, lots of trench coats. Even the local Parisian girl-on-the-go looks like [something from a] mood board.
Rochelle wears a Miu Miu cardigan, The Frankie Shop skirt, Prada glasses and Victoria Beckham heels.
Who is on your list of all-time style icons, and are there any women, past or present, whose wardrobe you'd like to raid?
You’re a woman who wears many hats: model, founder, CEO, broadcaster, author and podcaster. How does what you wear change for each of these roles to take you from the boardroom to photoshoots, TV sets and then home with your family?
Luckily, my podcast (Ladies Who Launch) is recorded in my office, so the outfits can work for both. It’s usually a relaxed but polished look. After this, for example, I’m going straight to the school run, so I’ll swap heels for trainers with my suit trousers. I just dial things up or down, but the silhouette usually stays the same.
Scenes from Rochelle's podcast studio.
When did you realise what you wanted to do in your career, and was it an easy decision?
I’ve changed my mind a million times. I feel like I’ve finally found the things I love doing, but I’ve never been able to put them all into one box. I think we’re taught that we should, but I’ve loved trying lots of different lanes to figure out what fits.
What one outfit can you rely on and know you'll feel the most confident and beautiful in?
Rochelle wears an Almada Label jumper and trousers, Saint Laurent belt and Miu Miu heels.
What's your proudest "pinch me" moment?
Launching my own business. I definitely had a bit of imposter syndrome at the start, wondering if I could really do it. But not just launching it—sustaining it—that makes me feel really proud.
Who are some of your favourite women you've worked with, and what did you learn from them?
I’ve been lucky to meet incredible women through my podcast. Having Jo Malone on was a standout. We really clicked, and she’s someone I now have a great open dialogue with. She’s amazing to ask for advice.
Rochelle's working wardrobe and shoes.
What does a typical day look like for you? Take it from the top.
There’s no such thing as typical, but I’m up with the kids early. I try to have a moment to myself; I’ll have a cup of tea or do a quick workout. Then it’s the school run and off to one of my offices, either in Hertfordshire or London. My day could be packed with meetings, recording, product design or interviews. I try to finish by 4.30 or 5 pm so I can get home, make dinner and wind down before bed.
What beauty brands, items or tools do you swear by for your everyday glam routine?
I’ve become obsessed with the Medicube device with the different lights [Age-R Booster Pro Ex]. It’s my little in-bed treat after my skincare. I feel like it really helps those active ingredients absorb. I’m also going to try the LYMA Laser soon.
Do you have a favourite scent or perfume you always reach for? Or do you have a perfume wardrobe?
Rochelle wears a Miu Miu cardigan, The Frankie Shop skirt, Prada glasses and Victoria Beckham heels.
You're spending a weekend away from work, relaxing with your family. What clothing, shoes and accessories are you packing for your off-duty wardrobe?
A pair of loose-fitting boyfriend jeans, an easy knit and a pair of trainers, like Sambas, or maybe a loafer. For accessories, a really good handbag, because with the kids, I’ve got to be able to fit everything in.
If you could wear one outfit for the rest of your life, what would it be and why?
Something cosy, like a nice cashmere jumper and a great pair of trousers. I just feel good in that.
Are there any pieces in your wardrobe that are particularly sentimental to you, and why?
Okay, hear me out on this. Yes, and it’s a lilac satin trench coat from Burberry. It has these amazing, ruched shoulder pads. Marvin bought it for me when we first started dating, and I’ll never get rid of it.
Scenes from Rochelle's office.
What investment pieces are you coveting right now? What's next on your winter wish list?
I just got the tall Khaite [Davis Leather Knee] boots. I had the ankle ones already [the Arizona Leather Ankle Boots], and they proved hardworking, so the tall ones were my winter investment piece.
What’s the best piece of career advice you’ve ever been given?
To fail fast. If something feels like a mistake, just keep moving, and you’ll look back and realise it was actually a lesson.
What can we expect next from you?
Next year is a really big year for My Little Coco. We’re opening up the brand a lot and have loads of new product development. That’s where all my focus is for now.
Rochelle wears a De Savary leather jacket, Almada Label trousers and Saint Laurent belt.
