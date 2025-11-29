Looking Elegant and Cool in Flared Pants RN Means Wearing Them With This Shoe Trend

If anyone knows how to make something look cool, it’s Alexa Chung, so if you ever need inspiration as to how to style a certain trend, look no further. The latest trend she’s schooling us on is flared pants, which have undoubtedly been giving baggy pants some competition this year.
When it comes to what shoes to wear with flared pants, I wouldn’t say that anything goes. I tend to avoid things like flats because I'm on the short side and the hems drag on the floor, or rounded toes that disappear under the hems. The style I do endorse, though, is the one Chung just wore for a Burberry event at Claridge's Hotel in London this week: pointed-toe heels. Since the toes are elongated, they’ll still be visible beneath your pants, which I support as a shoe lover. It's a cool, elegant combination that you can't go wrong with. With her black flared pants and pointed-toe black leather heels, Chung wore a cropped leather trench coat and silky button-down blouse. It was a 10/10 outfit all in all. Keep scrolling to shop the chic outfit for yourself.
