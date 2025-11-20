Forget Trendy Shoes—This Is the “Boring” Style Everyone Is Wearing With Straight-Leg Jeans

As much as I love a trendy shoe, some outfits just work best with something a bit more classic, and yes, boring. It's not just me—the favoritism of "boring" shoes is something I've been noticing out in the wild as well. An outfit that's paired with anti-trend winter shoes is something I always clock. And more often than not, said outfit contains other equally classic pieces. Speaking of, I'm here to discuss a specific pairing I've spotted over and over lately: straight-leg jeans with low-heel ankle boots. (To add to the boringness, the boots are often simple black leather ones.)
Straight-leg jeans look chic with a myriad of current shoe trends, so the choice to pass them by is significant. In particular, I like that the combination doesn't compete with the rest of your outfit, and this time of year, our layered outfits can consist of many different pieces. I rounded up a few looks from this season that drive my point home and found a handful of straight-leg jeans and low-heel ankle boots to pair together. Scroll for outfit and shopping inspiration of this classic combination.
Outfit tip: A plaid shirt tied around your waist is the most 2025 way to wear the jeans-and-boots combination.
Outfit tip: Add a scarf coat for a dose of drama and elegance.
Outfit tip: Denim-on-denim looks especially chic when paired with burgundy ankle boots.
Outfit tip: If you'd rather not look too boring, accessorize with a studded leather belt.
Outfit tip: Adding a brown suede jacket will ensure you get all the compliments your heart desires.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.