In 2026, This Specific Detail Will Keep Ballet Flats From Looking Dated

Ballet flats have been flying high for quite a few years now, and the variety of styles is the key to their continued success. You can't sit still in a volatile market like the shoe industry in modern times. Brands need to always be offering something new and fresh, and when it comes to ballet flats, they have done just that. Standard ballet flats kicked it off before suede and patent-leather iterations popped up to switch things up. Then Mary Janes arrived, followed by almond-toe flats and high-vamp styles. Whenever the silhouette approaches any sort of risk of falling off our radar, a newer take revives it just in time. In 2026, that hit of energy will come from woven ballet flats just like the ones Maya Hawke was recently spotted wearing in NYC.
The Stranger Things star was seen multiple times in the city this week, as she is currently shooting a new film called One Night Only. (Whether or not the movie is the same as another of the same title starring Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro is yet to be confirmed.) With her brown leather Mary Jane flats, the actress wore navy-blue sweatpants and a black sweater. She also paired black socks with her shoes for added warmth in the winter chill.
Much like an Intrecciato handbag by Bottega Veneta, woven details make all the difference when it comes to making a simple shape or style feel elevated and intentional. They create a crafted look that feels one of a kind, instantly becoming the star of every look. Because of that, they're more than capable of prolonging ballet flats' reign in the footwear world, ensuring that your favorite comfortable shoe trend doesn't reach dated status in 2026.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.