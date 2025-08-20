I Live in Brooklyn and Have Laid-Back, Cool Style—Here's Everything I Want From Nordstrom Right Now

I'm one of those people in Brooklyn who peruse the magazines at the local café, buy oat milk matcha lattes, and (not to be arrogant) wear outfits that embody the words "laid-back" and "cool." I love the city, but during my daily 30-minute walks, I get to see the most happening people, from strangers to friends, go about their days in Instagram 'fit pic–worthy outfits, and they have definitely influenced my style over the years. Brooklyn is the cool-kid mecca, where people, including me, feel safe to express themselves through fashion.
Now that we're edging toward fall, I've been scrolling endlessly through Nordstrom's new arrivals that fit my laid-back style. I've hit the jackpot on Madewell studded flats, the perfect brown leather Coach Brooklyn bag, and the comfiest clogs of my dreams from Crocs. (Trust me—they're cool.) If you're in the market for fashion items that are laid-back and cool, I've found 30 pieces that embody those words.
Rag & Bone
Miramar Stripe Track Jeans
Black washed jeans are my new hyperfixation.
Eckhaus Latta
Lapped Rib Baby Tee
I love an abstract-print baby tee.
Open Edit
Exaggerated Crop Trench Coat
This cropped trench is perfect for fall.
Open Edit
The Icon Trousers
It's time to replace my thrifted black trousers with this pair.
LIONESS
Chloe Shirred Cotton Button-Up Shirt
I'm a button-down connoisseur, and this one is, by far, the coolest one I've seen on Nordstrom.
MANGO
Pleated Straight Leg Pants
I've been eyeing this pair of chocolate-brown pants in preparation for fall.
COACH
Empire 34 Loved Leather Carryall Bag
I just need it. That's the reason.
FRAME
Low Slung Barrel Leg Jeans
I'm sorry. This wash of blue is perfect.
Martine Rose
Signature Embroidered Denim Baseball Cap
Imagine the jeans above with a black tank top and this hat—effortlessly cool.
Paloma Wool
Nomel Sheer Panel Sleeveless Sweater
Upcoming fall weather means sheer knit tank tops.
COACH
Brooklyn 39 Loved Leather Shoulder Bag
I reviewed the Brooklyn bag last month in rich burgundy, but I'll be purchasing this colorway.
Eckhaus Latta
Bend Colorblock Twisted Seam Jeans
These color-block jeans paired with the Coach bag above? Yeah, it's a match made in heaven.
Reformation
Hudson Knit Tank
I love a basic white tank, but something about the functional buttons on the side gives this one more styling options.
ASTR the Label
Sorine Faux Suede Jacket
It's almost jacket season. I know—I'm not ready for summer to be over yet, either.
CROCS
Dylan Platform Clogs
Listen, clogs and Crocs aren't everyone's cup of tea, but these are so cool and versatile to me.
Rag & Bone
Miramar Olivia Ponte Vest
This is such an It-girl top.
SARTO by Franco Sarto
Devin Kitten Heel Slingback Pumps
I'm experiencing black-heel fatigue. This rich olive green adds an elegant and subtle pop of color to an outfit.
Free People
Alia Cuffed High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
The shape of these jeans is perfect.
French Connection
Kayleigh Pleated Faux Leather Midi Skirt
I've been on the hunt for another leather skirt, and this color and silhouette are exactly what I'm looking for.
Madewell
Mylie Stud Embellished Ballet Flats
The stud details are exactly what you need to make an outfit interesting.
MANGO
High Waist Denim Bermuda Shorts
You can never have too many pairs of Bermuda shorts, and this wash is such a good shade for fall.
All in Favor
Lace Trim Puff Sleeve Satin Top
This top is an easy way to dress up an outfit.
Open Edit
Twist Front Stretch Cotton Blend Button-Up Shirt
Yes, another cool button-down.
DEZI
Chula 60mm Wrap Sunglasses
Sunglasses with a piercing? Yeah, add these to your cart.
Rag & Bone
Harriet Contrast Print Denim Trucker Jacket
Lately, I've been intrigued by plaid.
FRAME
The Column Denim Midi Skirt
Sometimes, a basic black denim skirt is all you need to look cool.
Dr. Martens
Adrian Tassel Loafer in Cherry Red Arcadia
It's almost time for crunchy leaves and loafers. This warm-toned pair is just right for fall.
Nia
Santal Strapless Dress
The strapless detail and ruching sold me.
Sanctuary
So Twisted Asymmetric Top
I can't get enough of asymmetrical tops.
LIONESS
Rider Denim Jacket
The contrast stitching throughout this jacket gives a cinched-waist effect.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.