Demi Moore Won a Golden Globe and the Award for Best Eye Makeup IMO—Here's the 411

Kaitlyn McLintock
By
published
in News

Demi Moore attending the 2025 Golden Globes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last night, the 82nd annual Golden Globes took place in Los Angeles. Demi Moore was among the attendees. Nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy, the 62-year-old actress took home her first-ever Golden Globe for her role in The Substance.

Little did Moore know that she actually won two awards last night. Sure, there was the Golden Globe, but there was also an unofficial award for "best eye makeup." Okay, I might have made that up, but as a beauty editor, I couldn't stop staring at her timeless, glamorous, and sparkling eye shadow. Luckily, I know the exact products her makeup artist, Rokael Lizama, used to create the winning look.

Demi Moore attending the 2025 Golden Globes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's one more look at her eye makeup. I love how the sparkle highlights the inner corners of her eyes, while the outer corners maintain a smoky, sculpted shape. In my opinion, it's such a sophisticated way to incorporate some sparkle.

Shop the Exact Products

Diorshow 5 Couleurs
Dior
Diorshow 5 Couleurs Eye Makeup Palette in 559 Poncho

The first product Lizama used to create Moore's eye makeup look was this five-color eye shadow palette. Depending on which version of the palette you choose (there are 17), you'll find matte, satin, shimmer, metallic, and glitter finishes. Lizama used 559 Poncho, which contains five brown shades you can mix and match.

Diorshow 5 Couleurs
Dior
Diorshow 5 Couleurs Eye Makeup Palette in 539 Grand Bal

The shimmer didn't stop at one palette. Lizama also used the Diorshow 5 Couleurs Eye Makeup Palette in 539 Grand Bal. This one contains a variety of sparkling, ultra-flattering taupe shades. (This is your sign to pull from different palettes and layer shadows. If the result could be this stunning, what's stopping you?)

Diorshow
Dior
Diorshow 24h Buildable Volume Mascara in 090 Black

No eye makeup look is complete without full, feathery lashes. Lizama used the Diorshow 24h Buildable Volume Mascara to give Moore those enviable lashes.

Diorshow Brow Styler
Dior
Diorshow Brow Styler in 05 Black

Last but not least, Lizama sculpted and defined Moore's eyebrows with this waterproof and ultra-precise pencil. He used the shade 05 Black to match her hair.

Shop the Rest of the Look

Dior Forever Skin Perfect
Dior
Dior Forever Skin Perfect Multi-Use Foundation Stick

Lizama used this foundation stick in three different shades as foundation, concealer, and contour. Moore's respective shades are as follows: 2.5N, 1N, and 4N.

Rouge Blush Colour & Glow
Dior
Rouge Blush Colour & Glow Multi-Use Face Palette in 257 Dioriviera

This blush-and-highlighter duo gave Moore that flushed glow.

Rouge Dior Contour
Dior
Rouge Dior Contour in 259 Nude Ribbon

This rosy-nude lip liner is so pretty. I want three.

Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil
Dior
Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil in Poppy Coral

This bright, coral-colored lip oil gave the look its final flourish.

Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a wide range of topics across a variety of categories, she specializes in celebrity interviews and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated to her home state of Michigan. Before Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading publications, including Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and more. When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸