Demi Moore Won a Golden Globe and the Award for Best Eye Makeup IMO—Here's the 411

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last night, the 82nd annual Golden Globes took place in Los Angeles. Demi Moore was among the attendees. Nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy, the 62-year-old actress took home her first-ever Golden Globe for her role in The Substance.

Little did Moore know that she actually won two awards last night. Sure, there was the Golden Globe, but there was also an unofficial award for "best eye makeup." Okay, I might have made that up, but as a beauty editor, I couldn't stop staring at her timeless, glamorous, and sparkling eye shadow. Luckily, I know the exact products her makeup artist, Rokael Lizama, used to create the winning look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's one more look at her eye makeup. I love how the sparkle highlights the inner corners of her eyes, while the outer corners maintain a smoky, sculpted shape. In my opinion, it's such a sophisticated way to incorporate some sparkle.

Shop the Exact Products

Dior Diorshow 5 Couleurs Eye Makeup Palette in 559 Poncho $68 SHOP NOW The first product Lizama used to create Moore's eye makeup look was this five-color eye shadow palette. Depending on which version of the palette you choose (there are 17), you'll find matte, satin, shimmer, metallic, and glitter finishes. Lizama used 559 Poncho, which contains five brown shades you can mix and match.

Dior Diorshow 5 Couleurs Eye Makeup Palette in 539 Grand Bal $68 SHOP NOW The shimmer didn't stop at one palette. Lizama also used the Diorshow 5 Couleurs Eye Makeup Palette in 539 Grand Bal. This one contains a variety of sparkling, ultra-flattering taupe shades. (This is your sign to pull from different palettes and layer shadows. If the result could be this stunning, what's stopping you?)

Dior Diorshow 24h Buildable Volume Mascara in 090 Black $33 SHOP NOW No eye makeup look is complete without full, feathery lashes. Lizama used the Diorshow 24h Buildable Volume Mascara to give Moore those enviable lashes.

Dior Diorshow Brow Styler in 05 Black $35 SHOP NOW Last but not least, Lizama sculpted and defined Moore's eyebrows with this waterproof and ultra-precise pencil. He used the shade 05 Black to match her hair.

Shop the Rest of the Look

Dior Dior Forever Skin Perfect Multi-Use Foundation Stick $52 SHOP NOW Lizama used this foundation stick in three different shades as foundation, concealer, and contour. Moore's respective shades are as follows: 2.5N, 1N, and 4N.

Dior Rouge Blush Colour & Glow Multi-Use Face Palette in 257 Dioriviera $50 SHOP NOW This blush-and-highlighter duo gave Moore that flushed glow.

Dior Rouge Dior Contour in 259 Nude Ribbon $35 SHOP NOW This rosy-nude lip liner is so pretty. I want three.