Back to School: 5 Collegiate Shoe Trends That'll Be Everywhere This Fall

When I was in college, I would see the same five shoe styles on campus during the fall. (I'd also wear those same five styles.) Well, this fall, the trend-cycle pendulum has swung back to those styles I used to wear.
Throughout NYC and on my Instagram feed of influencers worldwide, I've seen a range of these collegiate fall shoe trends styled in elegant, easy ways. Influencers are turning to loafers and Mary Janes as the rightful fall It shoes to style with jeans and trench coats, but they're also wearing unlikely trends like derby shoes. Another trend I didn't have on my bingo card is clogs, but the chunky, platform, slip-on shoe is here to stay for the cooler season. I would see clogs a ton on campus, as they were always so comfortable. Meanwhile, suede sneakers are the casual shoes that brands like Miu Miu and New Balance are bringing to the forefront.
Your shoes can make or break your outfit, especially in fall, and these five shoe trends that I've (re)discovered will be the new go-tos. If you're in the market for a new fall shoe, keep scrolling because these styles will be your best fashion decision.
Loafers
Loafers have been trending since I was a junior in college. Every fall, they make an appearance, and this fall is no exception. Fashion people are making sure loafers never go out of style. To me, they subtly elevate an outfit better than most other casual shoes.
Shop Loafers
Reformation
Ani Ruched Penny Loafers
Ganni
Studs Square Shiny Croco Loafer
Madewell X G.H.bass
Lennox Weejuns Loafers
ZARA
Saddle Loafers
Gianvito Rossi
Georgie Nuit Flats
Mary Janes
While flats were paired with literally everything over the summer, they are not leaving once fall comes around. Cool girls are already pairing them with easy trousers, skirts, and culottes on days that are on the warmer side.
Shop Mary Janes
Madewell
The Remy Mary Jane Flat
ZARA
Buckle Suede Mary Janes
Reformation
Abalonia Chunky Maryjane
Tory Burch
Peep Toe Mary Jane Ballet Flats
J.Crew
Quinn Mary Jane Ballet Flats in Metallic Leather
Derby Shoes
Thanks to Celine's latest runway collection, derby shoes just might be the new anti-trend It shoe of the season. They are very old-school and dressy in a way that is unexpected of the average fashion person, but I can't get enough of them. They pair gorgeously with a lightweight coat, like below.
Shop Derby Shoes
Nine West
Studey Brogue Derby Shoes
H&M
Derby Shoes
Sezane
Markus Loafers
Dr. Martens
Lowell Derby
Banana Republic
Italian Leather Derby Shoes
Suede Sneakers
I've loved suede sneakers since even before college. Nevertheless, the trend has returned for fall, and I couldn't be happier. The textured shoes add a chic element to any outfit without much effort, which is something I'm always looking for in a shoe. Whether you love an Adidas Samba or a New Balance UK 1500, these sneakers will elevate the fall outfits you didn't try too hard on.
Shop Suede Sneakers
Reformation
Terra Sneaker
ALOHAS
Tb.56 Sneakers
Tory Burch
Field Sneakers
Converse
Run Star Trainer Colorful Suede Sneakers
Adidas
Handball Spezial Sneakers
Clogs
Like I mentioned, I wouldn't have believed you if you told me clogs were in for 2025. That would've been my last guess, but once I saw model Iris Law step out in them, I was convinced that they would be the next big shoe for fall. Fashion people on Instagram sporting them with cashmere cardigans and shorts on warmer days sealed the deal for me.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.