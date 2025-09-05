Back to School: 5 Collegiate Shoe Trends That'll Be Everywhere This Fall

When I was in college, I would see the same five shoe styles on campus during the fall. (I'd also wear those same five styles.) Well, this fall, the trend-cycle pendulum has swung back to those styles I used to wear.

Throughout NYC and on my Instagram feed of influencers worldwide, I've seen a range of these collegiate fall shoe trends styled in elegant, easy ways. Influencers are turning to loafers and Mary Janes as the rightful fall It shoes to style with jeans and trench coats, but they're also wearing unlikely trends like derby shoes. Another trend I didn't have on my bingo card is clogs, but the chunky, platform, slip-on shoe is here to stay for the cooler season. I would see clogs a ton on campus, as they were always so comfortable. Meanwhile, suede sneakers are the casual shoes that brands like Miu Miu and New Balance are bringing to the forefront.

Your shoes can make or break your outfit, especially in fall, and these five shoe trends that I've (re)discovered will be the new go-tos. If you're in the market for a new fall shoe, keep scrolling because these styles will be your best fashion decision.

Loafers

Loafers have been trending since I was a junior in college. Every fall, they make an appearance, and this fall is no exception. Fashion people are making sure loafers never go out of style. To me, they subtly elevate an outfit better than most other casual shoes.

A woman wearing a purple longsleeve, gray pants, and black loafers

Mary Janes

While flats were paired with literally everything over the summer, they are not leaving once fall comes around. Cool girls are already pairing them with easy trousers, skirts, and culottes on days that are on the warmer side.

A woman wearing a black skirt and black mary jane flats

Derby Shoes

Thanks to Celine's latest runway collection, derby shoes just might be the new anti-trend It shoe of the season. They are very old-school and dressy in a way that is unexpected of the average fashion person, but I can't get enough of them. They pair gorgeously with a lightweight coat, like below.

A woman wearing a black coat, a white button-down shirt, black pants, and black derby shoes

Suede Sneakers

I've loved suede sneakers since even before college. Nevertheless, the trend has returned for fall, and I couldn't be happier. The textured shoes add a chic element to any outfit without much effort, which is something I'm always looking for in a shoe. Whether you love an Adidas Samba or a New Balance UK 1500, these sneakers will elevate the fall outfits you didn't try too hard on.

A woman wearing a brown suede jacket, gray sweater, blue jeans, and green suede sneakers

Clogs

Like I mentioned, I wouldn't have believed you if you told me clogs were in for 2025. That would've been my last guess, but once I saw model Iris Law step out in them, I was convinced that they would be the next big shoe for fall. Fashion people on Instagram sporting them with cashmere cardigans and shorts on warmer days sealed the deal for me.

A woman wearing black studded clog shoes with gray socks

