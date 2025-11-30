Cynthia Erivo Just Wore the Boot Color You Rarely See With Brown and Burgundy—But It Worked

Listen. I love black and brown boots just as much as the next person, but wearing so many neutrals this winter is making me a bit bored. I wouldn’t say they’re drab, but they are starting to get overdone in my book. If you’ve been feeling the same, don’t worry: Cynthia Erivo wore a brown-and-burgundy outfit and paired it with boots that weren't black or brown. It was a color trend we hadn’t thought of in quite some time: white boots.
Her look consisted of a brown, plaid trench coat, a burgundy, wide-brimmed hat, and a paisley scarf around her neck as an accessory. Peaking under her long coat, a pair of white boots instead of black or brown. It was such an eye-catching styling choice. I haven’t thought to wear a pair of white boots in years, and her Erivo is sparking that idea for me again. Winter boots tend to be associated with summer, but this look just proved it can be a winter trend too.
If you’re bored with black or brown boots with your winter outfits, keep scrolling to recreate Erivo’s look and shop similar items.
