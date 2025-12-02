This Not-Black, Not-Brown Loafer Color Trend Makes Every Outfit 10 Times Cooler

It's such an easy swap.

Tessa Thompson wearing an all-black outfit and burgundy loafers.
(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images)
I love a pair of loafers and tend to lean toward black and brown ones during fall and winter. That said, a fresh loafer color trend is giving them some competition. Tessa Thompson was recently spotted wearing the color trend in question in NYC, pairing it with an all-black outfit. It's a color palette she has an affinity for, but instead of going the easy route and wearing black loafers, she opted for an even chicer shoe color: burgundy loafers.

Her entire outfit, which was already effortlessly city coded, included a leather coat layered over a simple black drawstring hoodie, black pants, a denim baseball cap, and a black leather handbag. She was already wearing a cool outfit, but the shoes added an eye-catching pop of color that completed her outfit and made it look 10 times cooler. It's such an easy yet very effective swap.

If you're on the hunt for a fresh way to make your outfits look more interesting this time of year, keep scrolling to re-create Thompson's look and shop more burgundy loafers.

WHO: Tessa Thompson

WEAR: Saint Laurent Le Leather YSL Penny Loafers ($1150)

More Burgundy Loafers on Celebrities

Jenna Ortega wearing burgundy red loafers.

(Image credit: Jacopo Raule/GC Images)

WHO: Jenna Ortega

Kendall Jenner wearing a burgundy blazer, jeans, and burgundy red loafers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

WHO: Kendall Jenner

Kerane Marcellus
