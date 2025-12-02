Elsa Hosk Just Wore the Pants Trend That Looks So Expensive, You'll Assume You Can't Afford It

Certain fashion items just look more expensive than others. If it's suede (or great faux suede), wearers will appear rich; the same goes with leather, silk, or cashmere. A great wool coat gives off an air of affluence, especially when combined with leather gloves. There are lots of tricks for making your outfits appear pricier than they are, and one of them just got the ultimate stamp of approval.
Over the Thanksgiving holiday, Elsa Hosk posted a slideshow of photos of herself and her family celebrating on her Instagram feed, one of which showed the model and Helsa designer wearing a look from the brand that included a pair of cream corduroy pants. The wide-leg, textural bottoms immediately took her outfit up a tax bracket, with their soft, luxurious finish, cool-casual tailoring, and light coloring. (Granted, it did include a faux-fur Helsa jacket and an Hermès Kelly bag, but that's a story for another day.)
What makes corduroy pants, and specifically cream corduroy pants, so much more luxurious than jeans, leggings, or even just classic black trousers is their color and texture. Though Hosk paired her Helsa pair with another textural moment, when cream cords are worn with a simple tee or sweater, they'll instantly become the centerpiece of your outfit due to the unexpected fabrication and softness. It's the same sensation as velvet or suede, two materials that also instantly give off rich vibes. Cream is known to be an expensive-looking shade, too. There's just something about wearing pants that could show any spill that makes the wearer look effortless and carefree about their clothes (even if they're actually cautious about spilling).
The color theory works for any cream bottoms, whether you prefer silk pants or tailored trousers. Even ecru jeans fit the bill. But the richest of all, at least this winter, are cream corduroy pants, which is why I've shopped out plenty of pairs, from a $31 option by Gap to Hosk's exact style from Helsa, below. Enjoy.
