Not Trainers, Not Sandals—So Many Celebrities Are Wearing This 'Ugly' Shoe Trend With Skirts

I'm shocked—suddenly so many of the chicest celebrities have swapped summer sandals for this divisive shoe trend.

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Emily Ratajkowski wears a knee-length skirt with Ugg cloggs and a leather jacket.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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As we move further into May and the promise of summer starts to feel a little more real, I’ve been paying attention to the shoe trends the celebrity style set are gravitating towards first. Whilst sleek kitten heels and minimalist flip-flops are already proving popular amongst fashion people, I'm seeing them out a little less often than I might have imagined. Instead, chunkier clogs keep cropping up on some of the chicest celebrities right now.

Emily Ratajkowski wears a knee-length skirt with Ugg cloggs and a leather jacket.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The trend landed on my radar when I spotted Emily Ratajkowski stepping out this week in a pair of light beige clogs, styled with a knee-grazing pencil skirt. Worn with one of the season’s biggest skirt trends, the casual shoe choice gave her outfit an effortless ease. Adding a slim leather jacket and keeping accessories to a minimum, the shoes contributed an easy, undone energy.

Zoe Kravitz wears leather clogs with a long-line black jacket.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Then there was Zoë Kravitz, who was also spotted in the same slipper-adjacent silhouette this week. Leaning into her signature understated aesthetic, she paired hers with sweeping black trousers and a long black trench coat.

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Less precious than ballet flats, but smarter than trainers, clogs sit in that sweet spot, retaining an easy-going quality that works for everyday styling. And whilst they might once have been dismissed as a little ‘ugly’, they're primed to become one of this season's favourites.

Read on to shop the chicest pairs below.

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