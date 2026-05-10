Not Trainers, Not Sandals—So Many Celebrities Are Wearing This 'Ugly' Shoe Trend With Skirts

As we move further into May and the promise of summer starts to feel a little more real, I’ve been paying attention to the shoe trends the celebrity style set are gravitating towards first. Whilst sleek kitten heels and minimalist flip-flops are already proving popular amongst fashion people, I'm seeing them out a little less often than I might have imagined. Instead, chunkier clogs keep cropping up on some of the chicest celebrities right now.
The trend landed on my radar when I spotted Emily Ratajkowski stepping out this week in a pair of light beige clogs, styled with a knee-grazing pencil skirt. Worn with one of the season’s biggest skirt trends, the casual shoe choice gave her outfit an effortless ease. Adding a slim leather jacket and keeping accessories to a minimum, the shoes contributed an easy, undone energy.
Then there was Zoë Kravitz, who was also spotted in the same slipper-adjacent silhouette this week. Leaning into her signature understated aesthetic, she paired hers with sweeping black trousers and a long black trench coat.
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Less precious than ballet flats, but smarter than trainers, clogs sit in that sweet spot, retaining an easy-going quality that works for everyday styling. And whilst they might once have been dismissed as a little ‘ugly’, they're primed to become one of this season's favourites.