I Saw Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber and EmRata Swapping White Tees for This Top Trend, So I Did Too

Who would've thought reaching for a two-toned style with contrasting sleeves could help elevate basic white tees? Well, all the stylish celebrities wearing the baseball shirt trend, of course.

Whenever I consider the contents of my autumn wardrobe, I am always a little bit despondent about the fact that all my flirty hemlines, ethereal prints and gorgeous trims tend to only appear once the weather is warm.

Amid colder climates, my ensembles always seem to feel a little bit more austere and sombre in comparison, with tailored coats, clean cut silhouettes and luxe fibres. Lately, however, I’ve been looking for pieces that have a slightly more of a ornamental look, whether that be swapping my suede jackets for elegant leather funnel-neck jackets or polishing up my cashmere collection with one of this season’s key colour trends.

One category that I’ve yet to find a great substitute for is a white t-shirt. Or at least, that was the case until I saw the plethora of celebrities who are switching this basic top for something far more statement-making. Indeed, over the past few weeks, I’ve noticed that prolific members of the celebrity style set have been elevating the wardrobe staple by wearing a baseball shirt instead.

Norwegian influencer @annabelrosendahl wears a Bode baseball shirt with shorts and pointed-toe kitten heels.

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl )

This ‘90s fashion item, worn by punk musicians and skateboarders alike, has found a new fanbase in the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber; all of whom have spent a portion of the past month advocating for the return of this dated piece. And it’s safe to say that these guerrilla marketing tactics have certainly worked, as even I have fallen victim to their influence and picked up a few baseball shirts myself. But let’s back up for a moment.

Often referred to as a raglan shirt, this design features a relaxed fit and a distinctive contrasting sleeve colour that juxtaposes the (oftentimes white) base. The sleeves are also cut on the diagonal to give a more casual and effortless feeling to the style. These days, it's the sort of thing you’d see worn by Jeremy Allen White or Jacob Elordi, which is why these co-signs feel quite fresh and novel as a styling piece.

Rather than leaning too heavily on the sporty connotations, Ratajkowski, Kravitz and Bieber have all made the look feel quite sophisticated while keeping their respective looks quite casual.

Emily Ratajkowski wears a baseball shirt with capri pants and heels while out in New York.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The first sighting came when Ratajkowski appeared in New York to promote her appearance in Lena Dunham's new Netflix romcom, Too Much. The model and author reached for a tongue-in-cheek vintage-inspired version from Bode, which read “I’m A Speed Skater”, dressing it up with a pair of capris and heels.

Elsewhere in Manhattan, Zoë Kravitz was on her own press tour for Darren Aronofsky's Caught Stealing. Embracing method dressing, she embraced the late 20th Century fashion in full by wearing a full look from Auralee’s spring/summer 2026 show. The ensemble consisted of a blue-and-white baseball shirt and a sheer checked shirt, evoking this sort of grungy minimalism associated with the decade.

Zo&amp;euml; Kravitz wears a baseball shirt with a sheer checked skirt and ballet flats while out in New York.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finally, the last outing came over on the West Coast when Hailey Bieber wore the style with a pair of Alo Yoga pants and The Row flip flops. Given her proximity to the beach and the fact that her baseball shirt was from an Australian label, her outfit certainly felt more surfer-inspired than the others, proving that there are really so many directions you can pull this understated style in.

Hailey Bieber wears a &#039;90s inspired baseball shirt with yoga pants and flip-flops while out in Los Angeles.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Personally, I’ve been loving toying with the contrast between athleisure and corporate attire by pairing it with everything from refined pencil skirts to leggings and loafers.

Even a few of my closest friends and colleagues have cottoned on to its appeal, with so many people asking me for recommendations for baseball shirts that won't have you looking like you borrowed it from your younger brother’s childhood closet.

So, without further ado, the best baseball shirts currently available to help you nail the trend.

Shop the Celebrity-Adored Baseball Shirt:

Ava Gilchrist
SEO Writer

Ava Gilchrist is the SEO Writer at Who What Wear UK. Born in Sydney but now based in London, Ava has worked at some of the most prestigious women’s luxury and lifestyle publications including ELLE, Marie Claire and most recently GRAZIA where she held the title of Senior Fashion Features Writer. Ava has five years of industry experience, beginning her writing career after graduating with a Bachelor of Communication from the University of Technology, Sydney. Her words fuse style with substance, bringing readers insightful commentary on the latest fashion trends, runway shows, celebrity red carpet offerings, must-have shopping pieces, beauty hacks and pop cultural moments. As an editor, Ava has interviewed everyone from Kendall Jenner, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Emma Corrin and Stella McCartney.

