I Can Tell You're a Fashion Person If You're Wearing One of These Outfits This May

After months of enviously scrolling through warm-weather pics on Instagram, longer, sunnier days are almost within our grasp. However, dressing in May is still all about transitional pieces (because, as much as we wishfully think, summer isn’t here just yet). So, the simplest and smartest way to achieve a chic ensemble every day this month? A steady run of mix-and-match staples you can layer up (or down) as you need.
From the basic dresses that every wardrobe should have to the nostalgic ‘90s skirt taking over this spring, I’ve assembled seven looks that take the guesswork out of what to wear in May. Trust me: each of these pieces is a well-placed addition that will serve your capsule wardrobe this spring and next. Scroll to see them, and of course, you can shop them here too.
7 Easy But Elegant Outfits I've Bookmarked for May 2026
Style Notes: Simple yet impossibly chic satin trousers have been having a moment for a while now, with no signs of slowing in popularity this spring. To make them feel more current, take cues from sophisticated French women and style them with a draped halterneck top, denim jacket (in case you need some warmth) and sleek thong sandals.