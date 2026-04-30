Not Sneakers, Not Mary Janes: J.Law Just Found the Hybrid Shoe Trend I'm Convinced Will Sell Out

While out in New York, Lawrence was spotted wearing a freaky, weird little shoe that looked like a Frankensteined sneaker–Mary Jane. Hybrid shoes have been happening for a while now, with the sneakerina continuously picking up speed. Lawrence's, though, has a bit more heft, which makes it feel more durable. The bigger sole also makes it a great alternative to the sneakerina if you prefer the chunkiness of a Mary Jane to the daintiness of a ballet slipper.
The shoe itself is the Salomon RX Marie-Jeanne, and it's weird in all the right ways. While we love how Lawrence styled them with brown trousers and a belted coat, it's also easy to imagine someone like Olivia Rodrigo styling them with a vintage polka-dot pleated dress. The RX Marie-Jeanne has the range only a truly funky shoe has. Just throw it on with anything, and it'll automatically make something feel so wrong it's right.
And that's exactly why we're predicting this shoe is on its way to sell out in no time. Consider it already added to our carts.