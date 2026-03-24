If You Want to Look as Cool as Zendaya, Buy These "Functional" $145 Shoes From Nordstrom

I think we can all agree that if Zendaya wears something, it's cool. She's one of those celebrities who just has that power. She wears everything with confidence and has proven herself to have an innate sense of style over the years. And it's not just her outfits for red carpets and events I'm referring to. Zendaya's off-duty looks are just as successful.
As an example, over the weekend, while shopping with her brother in Beverly Hills, Zendaya wore a pair of billowy white pleated pants (I stared long and hard at them and concluded that they're pants as opposed to a skirt) with a black fitted ruched top. It was a striking, elegant look, but my eyes still went straight to her feet. On them were a pair of Dansko clogs in black leather, with a pair of white crew socks. Yes, Dansko, as in the comfort shoes inspired by Danish clogs that healthcare workers and chefs wear on the job. But there's something very chic and cool about wearing an unexpected, functional shoe with an outfit that you'd expect to be worn with the exact opposite. In 2017, The New York Times published a piece about Dansko clogs, entitled "In Praise of an Aggressively Unfashionable Shoe". The fan base has clearly long been there, but can Zendaya be the one to finally make Dankso clogs an unlikely It shoe? If anyone can, it's her. And clogs have made a comeback, so there's that. (I'd be remiss not to mention that Zendaya changed into a pair of patent leather flats to go to dinner with Tom Holland later, but that's neither here nor there.)
Keep scrolling to get Zendaya's and shop more Dansko clogs I uncovered on Nordstrom.