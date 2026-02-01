Los Angeles ‘It’ Girls Are Swapping Naked Dresses for This Sexy Pants Trend in 2026

Charli XCX's mockumentary, The Moment, is now out in theaters. The film follows a fictionalized version of Charli XCX on her arena tour, while grappling with fame after a highly successful album release (sound familiar?).
The singer has somehow found new ways to continuously extend Brat summer, even in the dead of winter, nearly two years later. At the film's premiere though, Charli notably did not opt for Brat green, her album's signature color that also launched what felt like a never-ending color trend phenomena.
That choice feels apt considering this film is the final chapter in Brat's long, unexpectedly popular story. Charli has discussed both a desire to move on while also feeling conflicted about truly saying goodbye to her big moment, the album that solidified her as a A-list pop star in the mainstream. She is, though, dressing the part of someone who doesn't just exist within the confines of a slime green summer.
Charli still paid homage to the album that she says changed her life by rewearing a blue Jean Paul Gaultier by Ludovic de Saint Sernin corset she wore to last year's Grammys. The look was styled with an archival leather Alexander McQueen bra and a pair of leather hot shorts.
And while sexy dressing is certainly having a moment as well—just look at all the bras on the runway—naked dresses do feel on their way out. But no need to fear if you still want to show a little skin, as Charli flawlessly demonstrates, leather hot shorts are still extremely Brat.
Tara Gonzalez is a senior fashion and social editor at WhoWhatWear. where she is interested in exploring the intersection of fashion and culture and why we are drawn to wearing the things we wear and what that says about the world we live in. Previously she worked as a senior fashion editor at Harper's Bazaar. When she isn't writing trend deep dives for WWW, she's working on her newsletter on Substack, Cult Classic, which explores the very best fashion in film and television. She has a degree in creative writing from The University of Pennsylvania. She lives in Brooklyn with her boyfriend and pug Bjork, the later of which has a very extensive collection of dog-sized Sandy Liang sweaters.