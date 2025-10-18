Brat Green Just Went High Fashion and It's the 2025 Color Trend That’s Here to Stay

Some would argue that Brat summer is long over. But I'd argue that we've just begun. It may fully be fall and Charli XCX's Brat may have now come out over a year ago, but the cultural impact of her signature punchy Brat green shade has found its way to the fashion month runways in late 2025.
You know Brat green when you see it...and it's guaranteed you will see it. Brat green is the same color as sludge. It isn't subtle. It's intense. Some might even call it abrasive. Plenty of people call it aggressive. Brat green elicits double takes, whether they be of disgust or admiration (it's always one of the other; rarely anything in between). Charli XCX has said she knew the color felt wrong but that she wanted to put people off and see who would stay.
Not only did they stay—and listen to Brat multiple times over—but they also started to wear Brat green. The album became an anthem, the color became a uniform. Previously, the bold neon green was associated with Nickelodeon slime from the '90s. Charli gave it a major rebrand. It instantly became cool and associated with an edgy 365 party girl aesthetic and lifestyle.
Designers seem to have finally caught on. In New York, Brat green was seen at Diotima on a fishnet pant set and at Tibi, on a long slinky dress. In London, Conner Ives had green pumps and green tasseled skirt belts and bright green underwear shining through a more sheer white minidress. In Milan, Erdem made the case for Brat green as a color to be considered for black tie attire, with gowns that felt both formal and fun. And Mrs. Prada had plenty of fun with the shade too, with a green pleated dress styled with bright purple opera gloves.
What makes Brat green so fun is that it feels wrong. It doesn't necessarily look good with anything because it steals the show. And designers right now seem interested in experimenting with bad taste and creating clothing that gives a visceral reaction. Quiet luxury was too quiet and now things like Brat green are giving brands a chance to get loud.
What also makes the shade so fun is that it makes the statement on its own. A Brat green skirt, whether it's a simple slip skirt or an elaborate Chopova Lowena kilt skirt, is hard. It'll always be a conversation starter, no matter what form it comes in.
And because it's already so intense, Brat green adds a nonchalant dramatic flair to more formal wear that can often feel stuffy. A Richard Quinn gown is elegant but a Richard Quinn gown in a light Brat green shade? That's elegant but also a bit weird. Brat green adds quirk and whimsy and edge, all at once.
Considering Charli XCX's Brat just re-entered top streaming charts again after Taylor Swift's Actually Romantic drop, Brat green is just going to keep on dominating the trend cycle. And that's fine with us because it means fashion can just keep getting a little weirder—and greener and brattier.