Sorry, Flip-Flops—In L.A., This Is the Flat-Shoe Trend Stylish Women Wear to Pilates With Black Leggings

Dressing for Pilates in L.A. in the winter comes with its own set of fashion rules—comfort is key, but looking cute still matters. Leggings are a nonnegotiable, along with a sports bra and a statement coat, such as a faux-fur or leather one. Footwear choices vary. Sneakers are acceptable but can feel like overkill, as they need to be unlaced upon arrival. Flip-flops are convenient but may look sloppy, while ballet flats can seem a bit try-hard. Currently, a popular choice among stylish locals is Birkenstock Boston Clogs, which strike a balance between comfort and fashion.
One style icon who has recently been sporting the shoe trend is Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine. While heading to a Pilates class in L.A., she was spotted wearing a chic activewear ensemble consisting of a black top, black leggings, and a shearling-lined printed coat. For accessories, she opted for a Ralph Lauren baseball cap, the Birkenstock Boston Clogs in taupe, and slouchy gray socks to keep her feet warm.
The once-controversial-but-now-cool flat shoes are a slip-on style that fashion people have worn on and off for years. They feature closed toes and open heels, lending just the right amount of coverage for L.A. winter weather. Plus, the ergonomic cork soles and gently rounded toes create a relaxed silhouette that makes styling so easy.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.