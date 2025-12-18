Sorry, '90s Supermodels—Bruna Marquezine's Airport Look Just Put Your Iconic Travel Outfits to Shame

Shippers of Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine and Canadian musician Shawn Mendes, listen up. The duo, who have been sparking romance rumors for the last few weeks of 2025, were recently spotted in the arrivals area at São Paulo's airport together, looking very much like a couple. Oddly enough, though, the news of their potential relationship isn't the first thing I thought of when I first saw photos of the pairing post-flight. Instead, it was Marquezine's casual but chic airport outfit that I noticed immediately.
Usually, when I think of great airport outfits, my brain zeroes in on '90s supermodels like Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, and Cindy Crawford. They traveled constantly and always had on comfortable, effortless, but sophisticated ensembles when they were seen exiting the terminal and arriving at their stylish destinations. A simple white tee or button-down shirt would be paired with low-rise trousers, stretchy pants, or loose Levi's and boots or low-profile sneakers. A sweater was almost always tied around their waists, and a cool coat tossed over their elbow. No one's been able to mimic their travel styling since. That is, until Marquezine, who just reminded me that sweats aren't the only option for long-haul flights. Cool travel outfits do exist.
For her trip, Marquezine chose a (sold-out) graphic T-shirt from Mondepars, a Brazilian fashion brand, and tucked it into a pair of classic, mid-wash jeans that appeared neither tight nor loose, making them great for sitting, even on a long flight. On her feet were a pair of red Nike Cortez sneakers, and she finished off the outfit with a hunter-green Polo Ralph Lauren baseball cap. Not only is the outfit cool and laid back, but it's also easy to recreate, probably even with pieces you already own. If not, shop Marquezine's airport outfit below.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.