It's Official: Wearing These Two Colors Together Is the Key to Rich-Looking Fall Outfits

The bustling streets of NYC are filled with stylish people, but the key to looking chic and rich is much simpler than you might think. Scarlett Johansson, who has been busy making press appearances this week, just cracked the rich-looking fall outfit code while out and about in the city after her Late Show With Stephen Colbert appearance: Break the fashion "rules" and pair black and brown together. She sported a simple black tank top with billowing, wide-leg brown pants, and sleek brown flats peeking from under her trousers. She completed her look with a casual navy, embroidered baseball cap.
This actually isn’t the first time Scar Jo has worn a black-and-brown outfit. She’s having quite the moment with the color combination. Just a few days ago, she wore another black-and-brown outfit while out in NYC. It included a brown leather blazer over a black button-down shirt, sleek brown pants, and black pointed-toe heels. The scarf wrapped around her waist and her woven leather bag only added to the luxe look of the outfit.
Breaking the rules in fashion, in this case, is the key to looking rich via your outfit this fall. Whoever came up with the rule that black and brown can’t marry well in an outfit was proven wrong twice by Johansson. I’ll be trying the color combination myself to look expensive and put-together all season long. If you’ve been on the fence about breaking this dated fashion rule, keep scrolling to re-create her aforementioned black-and-brown outfits.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.