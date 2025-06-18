After a Lifetime of Pleated Skirts, I'm Suddenly Wearing This Classier Trend Instead
What could you infer about my wardrobe if I told you that I've played tennis for the last two and a half decades and went to private school for six of those years? The answer: I've worn a heck of a lot of pleated skirts. You might think I'd renounce the style altogether after being forced to wear unfortunate plaid versions in junior high and high school, but sporty pleats and tennis courts go together like bread and butter, so I've continued to buy them into my 30s. That said, I'm realizing that I could expand my horizons when it comes to skirt trends. Enter the skirt suit.
Scarlett Johansson, for example, just reminded me how posh a skirt suit can be. She attended a press event in London for her upcoming film, Jurassic World: Rebirth, alongside co-stars Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey. Styled by Kate Young, she wore an elegant Schiaparelli skirt suit complete with beautiful gold buttons. Overall, her outfit is the epitome of class. Scroll down to see her new look and shop similar pieces.
Shop Skirt Suits
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
-
Scarlett Johansson and Kate Foster Talk Coveted Teen Beauty Products and Aging
Read our interview with The Outset's co-founders.
-
10 Early 2000s Nail Trends We Kinda, Sorta Never Stopped Loving
All the mani fun, none of the Y2K panic.
-
Every Chic Celeb Couple Getting Married in 2020
From J.Lo and A.Rod to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.
-
Scarlett Johansson and Her SNL Boyfriend Made Their Red Carpet Debut
Gwyneth Paltrow also stunned at the same premiere.
-
5 Style Tricks Short Celebrities Use to Look Taller
Simple tricks celebs 5'4" and shorter follow to look longer.