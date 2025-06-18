After a Lifetime of Pleated Skirts, I'm Suddenly Wearing This Classier Trend Instead

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What could you infer about my wardrobe if I told you that I've played tennis for the last two and a half decades and went to private school for six of those years? The answer: I've worn a heck of a lot of pleated skirts. You might think I'd renounce the style altogether after being forced to wear unfortunate plaid versions in junior high and high school, but sporty pleats and tennis courts go together like bread and butter, so I've continued to buy them into my 30s. That said, I'm realizing that I could expand my horizons when it comes to skirt trends. Enter the skirt suit.

Scarlett Johansson, for example, just reminded me how posh a skirt suit can be. She attended a press event in London for her upcoming film, Jurassic World: Rebirth, alongside co-stars Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey. Styled by Kate Young, she wore an elegant Schiaparelli skirt suit complete with beautiful gold buttons. Overall, her outfit is the epitome of class. Scroll down to see her new look and shop similar pieces.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Skirt Suits